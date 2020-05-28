Look at Calaveras sports reveals good, sad season; what's to come

Top Games
Calaveras football at Amador, Oct. 11
Amador had won six straight games and were outscoring its opponents 42.6-6.83. But it was Calaveras’ defense that stepped up and held the powerful Amador offense to just 10 points in a 17-10 victory. Sophomore Jake Hopper rushed for a 3-yard touchdown and junior Clayton Moore scored on a 63-yard rush. Senior Andrew Celli added a 26-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.
“This couldn’t feel any better,” senior quarterback/cornerback Nolan Dart said following the seven-point win. “Going into this game, people were saying that Amador is 6-0 and the press shouldn’t even come here because it won’t be a good game. We knew that we could beat them, but we wanted to prove everybody else wrong. That makes it feel so much better.”
Calaveras girls’ basketball vs. Argonaut, Jan. 17
Calaveras went from leading Argonaut by as many as 22 points, to trailing late in the fourth quarter. But in the final eight minutes, freshman Bailie Clark scored 15 of her team-high 20 points to lead Calaveras to a 67-64 victory. Clark finished with 20 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals; Brooke Nordahl had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals; Muriel Strange scored 11 points; Madison Clark had nine points, two rebounds, one assist and six steals; and LoLo Wyllie had eight points, two rebounds and one steal.
“I always am a little hopeful that we could just play well and cruise, but I know that’s not going to be the case against Argonaut,” Calaveras head coach Jeremy Malamed said following the three-point victory. “These Argonaut games are battles. Their girls play hard from start to finish and are very aggressive. As much as I’d like to relax on the bench and enjoy a nice, easy win, I knew it wasn’t coming.”
Calaveras boys’ soccer at Summerville, Jan. 7
The Mother Lode League season couldn’t have started with any bigger challenge, as Calaveras headed to Tuolumne to take on Summerville, the defending league champions. Calaveras left Thorsted Field with a 2-0 victory with both of its goals in the opening 40 minutes. The first score came from a corner kick by Josh Cox to senior Bennie Hesser, who headed the ball into the net. Calaveras added to its lead with a goal from senior Andrew Celli, with an assist from junior Jamie Espiritu. Defensively, junior goalkeeper Allan Ramos recorded 10 saves, which included some late in the game to preserve the shutout.
“It was very exciting to win our opening Mother Lode League match, especially against the defending champions,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “Our guys, as usual, played with tremendous heart and poise on the field.”
Spring Misses
Calaveras softball
Calaveras was looking to reach the section championship game for the fourth straight year. In the previous three trips to the final game of the season, Calaveras was 0-3 and was looking to change its fortunes. Calaveras was 4-5 when the season was canceled. The team had won three of its last four games and looked as if the players were finding their mojo. Calaveras was also eyeing its fifth straight Mother Lode League championship.
Calaveras boys’ track and field
Defending a section championship is tough, but that’s what Calaveras’ boys’ track and field team was looking forward to doing in the 2020 season. With key returners and fresh faces, there’s no question that Calaveras would have been one of the favorites to repeat as section champions. Calaveras also looked to keep its league title streak alive and push it to eight in a row.
Jacob Christopher on the track
One of the most exciting runners to watch over the past few years has been Calaveras’ senior distance phenomenon Jacob Christopher. After an outstanding cross country season, Christopher was primed to make his final track season a memorable one. During the 2018 track season, Christopher ran the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter races. He picked up a total of 13 first-place finishes in those three events. Perhaps his biggest moment came in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V Finals. Christopher set a personal record in the 1,600 meters with a first-place time of 4:21.52. Christopher placed seventh in the 3,200-meter race at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Finals with his time of 9:34.71.
Future Stars
Jay Clifton
The freshman started on the varsity basketball team and looked comfortable. In 23 games, he averaged 12.8 points per game, dished 2.3 assists, pulled down 3.1 rebounds and had 1.6 steals.
Bailie Clark
In her freshman year, Clark played varsity basketball and softball. On the basketball court, Clark averaged 10 points per game with 2.1 assists, four rebounds, 3.3 steals and was a first-team all-league player. In a shortened softball season, she hit .316 with six hits, had five RBIs, scored eight runs, had one triple, walked seven times and stole five bags.
Braeden Orlandi
In his freshman season, Orlandi played the majority of the year on JV squads, but played a few games at the varsity level. He played a few games on the varsity basketball and football teams, but his most memorable moment came on his first varsity carry on the football field. Orlandi took a handoff and went 98 yards for the score in a 56-13 playoff victory.
Athlete of the Week memorable answers
Which professional athlete would you be for a day? “Ronda Rousey, because I’d want to beat someone up.” – Keelie Koepp
What’s something you are ashamed to admit? “I only wash my practice jersey once a week.” – Gabriella Malamed
Opinion on clowns: “I think they are cool and funny, but not the ones who kill people.” – Tim Van Damme
Favorite pickup line: “Shouldn’t you be on a Christmas tree? Because you’re an angel.” – Andrew Celli
Does pineapple belong on pizza? “No. No way. You are evil if you put pineapple on pizza.” – Zoe Stockdale
How many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop? “I tried to do this, and I gave up after 20.” – Jeremy Milligan
Celebrity crush: Will Smith. – Clayton Moore
2019-20 Athlete of the Year
Do you have a Calaveras School student-athlete who you’d like to nominate for the Athlete of the Year? If so, send your nomination, along with why you feel they deserve it, to guy@calaverasenterprise.com. This year we will be focusing on athletic achievements, along with commitment to the classroom and community service. Email your nominations by June 3, 2020.