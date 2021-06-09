2021 Athletic Year in Review: Top individual performances

From lineman to fullback: Giangregorio runs Calaveras to victory; April 2, 2021, at Argonaut
There’s not much Calaveras senior Donivan Giangregorio can’t do on the football field. The two-way starter typically is the hardest hitter on the field and one of the best blockers. But when Calaveras needed a spark early in the second half against Argonaut, Giangregorio went from snapping the ball to running it.
For just one series, Giangregorio lined up at fullback and carried the ball eight times for 38 yards and scored not only a touchdown, but a 2-point conversion to give Calaveras the lead over the Mustangs for good. The following offensive series, Giangregorio was back at center, where he played the remainder of the game.
“I had a great time,” Giangregorio said after the win against Argonaut. “There were a lot of defenders there and I kept mowing through every single one of them.”
Wyllie goes off for 22 against Mustangs; May 15 vs. Argonaut
The last time Calaveras’ Lolo Wyllie played the Argonaut Mustangs was during her junior year. That game ended with a Calaveras loss and Wyllie left the gym with a broken foot. When Wyllie got the opportunity to take on Argonaut again, she didn’t hold anything back.
The senior sharpshooter scored 22 points, pulled down five rebounds, and had three steals in a 63-43 home win. Of her 22 points, 15 of them came from 3-point land.
Johnson knocks in six in big day at the plate; May 28 at Amador
Calaveras’ softball team has plenty of stars on its roster and it might be easy to be overlooked. Junior catcher Emily Johnson made sure everyone noticed her in a 21-1 win over Amador.
Johnson finished the day going 3 for 4 with six runs batted in, three runs scored, blasted two doubles, smacked one home run and stole a base. Johnson finished the season hitting .547 with 29 hits, 24 RBIs, scored 10 runs with nine doubles and three home runs.
Hickman shoots in the 40s on links for Bullfrogs; March 30 vs. Sonora
Bret Harte’s girls’ golf team had just suffered its first loss of the season and needed to rebound in a big way. Carly Hickman answered the call.
Not only did Hickman help lead the Bullfrogs to a 214-246 win over the Sonora Wildcats at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp, but she also shot a season-low 49. In all six of Bret Harte’s wins, Hickman either earned or shared medalist honors.