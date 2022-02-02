With playoff dreams on the line, Bret Harte and Calaveras battle to a 1-1 tie

There were a number of different playoff scenarios heading into the Calaveras County soccer clash between Bret Harte and Calaveras. The simplest one was that if Bret Harte beat Calaveras, the Bullfrogs would finish third in the Mother Lode League and clinch a playoff spot.
However, should Calaveras be victorious, Calaveras and Bret Harte would have been tied for third place, but Calaveras would have the head-to-head advantage with two wins over the Bullfrogs. Also, Calaveras still has one final game to play, which will be Feb. 7 against the Summerville Bears in San Andreas.
Yet, the outcome that wasn't on the minds of anyone was what ended up taking place. Calaveras and Bret Harte played to a 1-1 tie Tuesday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. With the tie, Bret Harte now has 14 points, while Calaveras has 11. Yet with Calaveras still scheduled to play one final game, third place in the MLL won’t be officially decided until that game is completed.
As for Bret Harte, all the Bullfrogs can do is wait for that game to be played and hope that Summerville beats Calaveras.
“It’s not exactly where we hoped to end up, but it’s certainly better than the alternative,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia said about finishing the night in a 1-1 tie. “We’ll take a point over no points. We certainly came here to get three, as clearly Calaveras did, too. It’ll be a long week and maybe we’ll take that as a period to recover and contemplate what our next steps are.”
With the tie, Calaveras still has something to play for and for head coach Rob Leetham, that’s all he can ask for.
“We are thrilled,” Leetham said. “I told the guys that the comeback we just had kept our season alive. We are playing a meaningful game against Summerville and there’s not much more that we could ask for.”
Both of the goals scored Tuesday night came in the second half. For the first 40 minutes, both offensive units were unable to put anything past either goalie.
“It’s definitely hard,” Bret Harte junior Ezra Radabaugh said about being held scoreless in the first half. “When you have a goal, it definitely gives you a lot more confidence and you play a lot harder going into the second half. But when it’s 0-0, it’s just tough going into the second half because you have no cushion. You just have to hope that they don’t score and that we can get a goal in.”
It took Radabaugh a little over five minutes into the second half to score the first goal of the night. The speedy junior got behind the Calaveras defense and with only the goalie in front of him, Radabaugh already knew where he was going with his shot before he took it.
“I knew I was going to the bottom corner,” Radabaugh said about his 22nd goal of the season.
“Their goalie saved a top-right shot and it seemed pretty easy for him, but he can’t get low that quickly. Diving that low is hard. When I’m in front of him, it’s either the left corner or the right corner.”
With a 1-0 advantage, Bret Harte leaned on its defense to keep Calaveras off the scoreboard, and it seemed that the Bullfrogs would be able to hold the shutout. With 7:35 to play, Calaveras attempted its third corner kick in a matter of minutes and the third time was the charm. Logan Gomes sent a perfectly placed pass in front of the Bret Harte goal and Daniel Acevedo knocked it in for Calaveras’ only goal of the night.
“We haven’t scored a lot of goals off of corners this year, but we told the guys that we needed more white shirts in front of the box, and I think it paid off,” Leetham said. “We got everybody up in the middle there and Daniel (Acevedo) knocked it in and that was pretty exciting.”
While the game didn’t end with a winner and a loser, both Gouveia and Leetham were pleased that there was something on the line that both teams were fighting for, especially this late in the season.
“It’s pretty fun,” Gouveia said. “I certainly would have rather locked this up a week ago and that was our mission, but we couldn't seem to get that done. I certainly had butterflies all day and all the days leading up to this game and I think the players did as well.”
Leetham added, “I love how competitive the Mother Lode League is. We play great soccer in the Mother Lode League, and we are just thrilled that we have one more game and still have a chance.”