Bret Harte's Whittle takes first at Frogtown Invite

Bret Harte senior Winter Whittle placed first in the small school boys' varsity race at the Frogtown Invitational. 

The cross country course at Frogtown has been called one of the more difficult courses in California to run. But for Bret Harte High School senior Winter Whittle, the challenging course happens to be very familiar stomping grounds.

On Sept. 17, Bret Harte hosted the Frogtown Invitational and 74 schools made their way to Angels Camp for the annual event. And it was Whittle, on his home course, who placed first overall in the small school 3-mile race.

Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri runs at the Frogtown Invitational Sept. 17 at Frogtown. 
