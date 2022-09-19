Bret Harte's Whittle takes first at Frogtown Invite

The cross country course at Frogtown has been called one of the more difficult courses in California to run. But for Bret Harte High School senior Winter Whittle, the challenging course happens to be very familiar stomping grounds.
On Sept. 17, Bret Harte hosted the Frogtown Invitational and 74 schools made their way to Angels Camp for the annual event. And it was Whittle, on his home course, who placed first overall in the small school 3-mile race.
“I wouldn’t say that I feel super comfortable running Frogtown, because no matter how many times I run it, it’s always super challenging,” Whittle said. “I definitely think knowing it inside and out gives me an advantage, especially in that I know exactly when I need to pick up the pace and when to kick for the finish.”
Whittle finished in 17:25.98 and beat 153 other runners to the finish line. Placing second was Ripon’s Julio Pelaez (17:31.75) and then The King’s Academy’s Thomas Tasker (17:47.53). Whittle wasn’t the only male Bullfrog to have a strong showing, as junior Broderick Burita placed ninth with his time of 18:32.26.
Calaveras had seven runners take part in the varsity race and senior Logan Gomes had the best time as he placed 10th in 18:34.74. Calaveras senior Ethan Lynn placed 25th in 19:35.34; senior Tyler Davidson placed 81st in 21:47.19; junior Cale Brassfield placed 128th in 24:53.10; junior Jared Chavez placed 146th in 27:34.41; junior Darby Dagenais placed 148th in 28:00.63; and senior Ethan Haro placed 150th in 28:43.50.
In the final team standings, Ripon placed first (37), followed by The King’s Academy (87), Hilmar (115), Central Catholic (125) and St. Mary’s (130) rounded out the top five. Calaveras placed 10th overall with a score of 272. Bret Harte did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score.
In the small school junior varsity 2-mile race, Calaveras’ Nathan Cameron finished in 14:02.54; Wendt Wyatt finished in 14:51.47; and Jesse Pinkson finished in 15:18.83. And in the small school freshman 2-mile race, Bret Harte had five runners compete. Peyton Heermance finished in 13:34.00; Joshua Schuler finished in 14:23.38; Jace McLaughlin finished in 14:28.79; Robert Carrillo-Wright finished in 14:32.78; and David Willey finished in 14:58.27.
In the small school varsity girls’ race, Ripon took first (65) and was followed by Amador (83), Hilmar (125), Bret Harte (135) and South Tahoe (149). Calaveras did not have any varsity runners at the event.
Ripon’s Annie Wild was the first runner out of 112 total runners to finish and she did in 20:14.07. Vacaville Christian’s Katrina Husby placed second (20:28.43) and Argonaut’s Maeve Klement placed third (20:38.48).
In not only her first race of the 2022 season, but her first official athletic competition since breaking her leg in January, Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri placed 8th and finished in 21:40.95; Bret Harte junior Addy Heermance placed 11th (22:13.52); junior Aurora Lewis placed third (22:52.02); junior Skylar Mayers placed 59th (25.38.69); junior Talisa Perez placed 99th (32:00.14) and junior Nina Hollars finished 102nd (32:45.38).
In the small school 2-mile junior varsity race, Bret Harte’s Savanna Inks finished in 17:35.14 and Morgan Greene finished in 18:45.50. And in the small school 2-mile frosh/soph race, Bret Harte’s Caitlin Johnson placed second in 15:37.99; Calaveras’ Makayla Turner placed fifth (15:44.43); Calaveras’ Daisy Garcia placed sixth (15:45.60); Bret Harte’s Ayla Jodie placed 12th (16:07.98); Calaveras’ Wessin Snipes placed 25th (16:48.18); Bret Harte’s Madison Kane placed 39th (18:19.84); Bret Harte’s Sophia Keirns placed 49th (18:44.70); and Calaveras’ Natalia Harro placed 68th (23:03.06).
