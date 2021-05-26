Perfect season remains intact for Calaveras with a come-from-behind win

Heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Sonora Wildcats, the Calaveras High School softball team had outscored its opponents 181-30 in 12 games. That comes out to an average score of 15-2.5 per game.
Needless to say, Calaveras hasn’t had, or needed, many opportunities to come from behind for a win. That wasn’t the case against the Wildcats. Calaveras had to battle back from a 4-2 deficit and had to do it against one of the top pitchers in the Mother Lode League.
Nevertheless, this game ended like the previous 12 before it, and that’s with Calaveras walking off the field with a win. The 7-4 come-from-behind victory pushes Calaveras’ league record to a perfect 13-0 with only two games remaining on the schedule.
“No knock on anybody else, but we’ve just had a lot of not very close games and to have some close games, it kind of gets your blood going a little bit,” Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp said after Calaveras’ three-run win over Sonora. “It makes you have to do things that you would do in a normal softball game that isn’t a blowout.”
Calaveras scored twice in the bottom of the first off of Sonora’s star pitcher Savanah Egger. After Bailie and Madison Clark began the bottom of the frame by reaching base, Calaveras senior slugger Angelina DeLeon brought both Clark sisters home with one swing of the bat. DeLeon’s RBI single gave Calaveras an early 2-0 lead.
Sonora struck back with two runs in the top of the second off of Calaveras’ sophomore starting pitcher Macy Villegas. One inning later, the Wildcats got the loudest hit of the game and it came from Egger. With one on and no outs, Egger blasted a shot over the right-center field wall for a 2-run home run, which gave Sonora a 4-2 lead.
After giving up the lead with a big home run, Villegas needed to calm down and not let that one swing take her mind out of the game.
“I just have to make sure I continue to throw strikes and I know that even if I don’t hit my spots that my defense has my back,” Villegas said.
The Wildcats held the lead until the bottom of the fourth. Calaveras loaded the bases with no outs and junior Camryn Harvey got an RBI with a walk. Senior Destiney Key tied the game with an infield single and Villegas gave Calaveras the lead with a sacrifice fly.
With two outs and leading 5-4, Calaveras got some needed breathing room with a two-strike opposite field double from junior Madison Clark.
“I just knew that I had to put the ball in play and it didn’t matter if it was on the ground or in the air,” Clark said. “I just wanted to get my job done with two outs.”
Clark’s double led to the final runs Calaveras would get the rest of the afternoon. It was up to Villegas to keep the Wildcats from coming back.
In the top of the seventh, Sonora led off with a walk and Villegas fell behind the next batter she faced. And if that batter were to reach base, Egger was next to bat and could possibly tie the game with one swing. Even with Egger waiting in the wings, Villegas had to do all she could to concentrate on who was standing in the box and not in the on-deck circle.
“You have to treat every batter the same, no matter who it is,” Villegas said. “You just have to throw strikes and get them out.”
A wild pitch allowed the runner at first to advance, but Villegas was able to get the first out of the inning before Egger stepped to the plate. With one out, Egger hit a shot to center that was caught by Bailie Clark, who made a quick throw to second to force out the Wildcat who was too far off the bag for the double play to end the game.
DeLeon went 1 for 2 with a walk and had two RBIs; Madison Clark went 2 for 3 with a double, scored one run and knocked in two; Emily Johnson went 2 for 3 with a double; Key, Villegas and Harvey each had RBIs; and Key, Bailey Clark, Brooke Nordahl, Harvey and Randi Adams all scored in the win.
Villegas picked up the win in the circle, going all seven innings and giving up four runs on six hits with three walks.
Calaveras (13-0 MLL) will finish its week Friday on the road at 5 p.m. against Amador in Sutter Creek. The final game of the season is June 1 against the Bret Harte Bullfrogs in San Andreas.