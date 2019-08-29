Behind Allain, Calaveras takes care of McNair

As the Calaveras High School volleyball team warmed up in front of its home crowd for the first time this season, one key player was not taking part in the pregame activities. Junior Jenna Brotherton sat on the Calaveras bench, wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans, rather than a maroon jersey with a No. 8 on the front.
Over the past two seasons, Brotherton has been one of Calaveras’ main scorers. But the two-time Mother Lode League all-league player was held out of action for the second straight game while recovering from an injury. With Brotherton relegated to a cheering role, Calaveras needed someone to step up and lead the charge.
Senior Anna Allain accepted the challenge.
Behind 12 kills and a perfect 23 for 23 with two aces from the serving line from Allain, Calaveras beat the McNair Eagles in four sets (25-23, 26-24, 23-25, 25-10) Thursday evening in San Andreas.
“I didn’t expect me to be the one to take over, I expected maybe our other outsides to take charge,” Allain said after the game. “But I went out there and was just killing it and I don’t know where that came from. I did my best and tried my hardest.”
When asked about Allain’s play, head coach Mike Koepp said, “She was our best hitter tonight. She was swinging with confidence and that’s her senior leadership. The experience factor definitely shows. I told our setter Ava (Saiers) to feed her as much as she could, because she was so hot. She was definitely a big bright spot for us tonight.”
The win pushed Calaveras’ early preseason record to 1-1. On Wednesday, Calaveras lost on the road to Lodi in three sets. Even though Calaveras got swept, all three losses were by no more than five points. And against McNair, three of the four sets were decided by two points. So early in the season, Calaveras is getting used to having to battle for every point.
“For the blood pressure, you’d always like the games to be won by a little larger margin,” Koepp said. “But, it’s good to be in tight games. I think you learn more in those types of games. Our problem has nothing to do with the margin of victory; it has to do with how we are giving away points so often. We haven’t served really well and made a lot of hitting errors and are giving away points instead of making the other team earn them.”
In the opening set, the two teams traded points, but neither squad could go on any significant run. Trailing 13-11, Saiers gave her team a point with a hook tip over the net and followed that with back-to-back aces. With the set tied at 14-14, senior Muriel Strange blasted a kill and junior Alyssa Wyllie followed with an ace of her own. Late in the set, Calaveras began to run away with things and following an ace from junior Ashlyn Brim and a perfectly placed ball from Wyllie, had a 24-18 lead. However, McNair went on a 5-0 run to cut the deficit to only one, but junior Kylie Remus put the set away with a kill to give Calaveras a 25-23 win.
In the second set, there was only one time where a team had more than a two-point lead over the other and that came early as McNair jumped out to a 4-1 advantage. The second set is when Allain started to find her rhythm as she tallied five kills. Trailing 23-22, Allain tied the game with a powerful kill that bounced off the hands of a McNair defender. Allain again tied the game at 24-24 and with senior Nikki Bell at the serving line, Calaveras scored the final two points of the set to win 26-24.
Up 2-0, Calaveras looked to put McNair away in the third set and twice went on a 4-0 run. The first tied the game at 10-10 and the second gave Calaveras a 14-11 lead. But for the first time all evening, McNair mounted a major comeback and went on a 6-1 run to take an 18-16 lead. Behind precision passing from Saiers and powerful kills from Allain, Calaveras tied the game at 23-23. But with the set on the line, McNair was able to keep the game alive with a 25-23 win.
Perhaps not getting the sweep upset the Calaveras players, as the fourth set was pure domination. Trailing 3-2 early in the set, Calaveras went on to outscore McNair 16-3 with kills from Allain, Brim, Remus and Saiers and aces from Saiers, senior Keelie Koepp and Allain. Up 18-8, Saiers recorded another kill and Brim followed with an ace. Wyllie and Remus put together back-to-back kills and Brim served up two aces. The game-clinching point came on a soft tip over the net from Remus to give Calaveras the 25-10 victory.
“It feels great to get this first win out of the way, especially because it was a home game and all of the boys and our parents were here to watch us,” Allain said. It was awesome.”
Saiers had a game-high 36 assists to go with her six aces and five kills. Remus had five kills; Brim had nine kills and five aces; and Koepp recorded 19 digs in the win.
“I think they believe that we are good enough to beat anybody when they step out on the floor, it’s just a matter of playing like it,” Mike Koepp said.
Calaveras (1-1) has just one more preseason game before Mother Lode League play begins against Amador on Sept. 5 in San Andreas. While Koepp is pleased with getting the first win out of the way, he’d still like to see some things get fixed before the start of league.
“We have to get healthy,” Koepp said referring to Brotherton. “We didn't have one of our best passers and best hitters and hopefully she’ll be back by Monday. We also need some of these girls who are new to the varsity level to step up. We’ve got a great setter (Saiers) and she’s had to work her butt off and defensively, we are tough. I’d like to see us clean up our serving and limit our mistakes as we head into league.”
Calaveras will next play Sept. 4 against Union Mine in El Dorado.