In what could be its final road game for a while, Bret Harte beats Amador by 31

There’s a good chance that the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team played its final road game for a while. With one game to play before the regular season ends, the Bullfrogs will host Calaveras in Angels Camp.
And then, the playoffs start.
As of Tuesday, Bret Harte is No. 2 in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division V rankings, which would give the Bullfrogs home games throughout the playoffs. The next time Bret Harte would have to travel would be to the section championship game in Sacramento.
So, for their last road game for a while, the Bullfrogs made the most of their trip to Sutter Creek. Bret Harte picked up its 16th overall victory and sixth league win by defeating the Amador Buffaloes 47-16 Tuesday night.
In the first quarter, Bret Harte outscored Amador 13-5. Junior Aariah Fox and senior Ally Stoy each scored four points, while junior Ashlin Arias and senior Jayden DeCosta each scored two points. In the second quarter, Bret Harte again scored 13 points and was led by junior CJ DesBouillons, who scored four points. At halftime, Bret Harte had a 26-8 lead.
In the third quarter, the Bullfrogs continued their trend of scoring 13 points. Fox recorded six points, while DeCosta drained a 3-point basket. In the final eight minutes, Bret Harte scored eight points with baskets from DeCosta, Sophie Bouma, sophomore Makenna Tutthill and Brayley Blodgett.
Fox scored a game-high 13 points; DeCosta scored seven points; Stoy scored six points; sophomore Chase Silva, DesBouillons, Arias and Tutthill each scored four points apiece; Blodgett finished with three points; and Arias scored two points in the victory.
Bret Harte (16-7, 6-3 MLL) will wrap up its league season by hosting Calaveras at 6 p.m., Friday in Angels Camp.