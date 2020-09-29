Donated shed filled with sports equipment to provide activity options post-lockdown

Dom Nuccio knows that eventually, the COVID-19 pandemic will go away and normal life will once again return. And when that time happens, he wants to be ready. With that in mind, Nuccio put a plan in motion to put a shed at the ballparks in San Andreas, which will house sporting equipment that will be made available for community use.
“This flu isn’t going to last forever, and we have to dig ourselves out of this hole that we’ve been in with the lockdown,” Nuccio said. “I’m going to fill the shed up with equipment. It’ll have softballs, baseball, golf balls, horseshoes, badmintons and a variety of different things.”
It was nearly three months ago that Nuccio got the idea to add a shed to the grounds by the baseball fields and finding the right shed wasn’t overly difficult. While driving on Highway 49, he saw a number of sheds at Cal Craft Builders and he figured that’d be a good place to start.
Nuccio got in touch with Titus Byler, who owns the San Andreas company, and after a short discussion, Byler agreed to donate a 10x12 shed, which was set in its new resting place on Sept. 24.
“We like to use the park here and we wanted to do our part and help out and make it possible for everybody to enjoy it and make it so it’s here for us to enjoy with our families,” Byler said following the installation of the shed.
Nuccio hopes that once the shed is filled with sporting equipment, that people will want to visit the area and get active once again.
“Once we can get the ability to interact with other people – I mean you can if you are outside and 10 feet apart or something – but as the flu gives way and we can start doing more things, then we can start offering some programs for people to come up here and have access to the equipment,” Nuccio said. “Recreation is very important, and we realize how important it is after we’ve been locked down and sitting on our butts for six months.”
And just what would it mean for Nuccio to see the area one day full of people enjoying themselves?
“This could really be a real hotbed for activity come next spring and summer,” Nuccio said. “Hopefully we could get a lot of people out here burning off those extra calories. Seeing people back out here playing and having a good time would bring great joy to my heart.”
To donate sporting equipment for the shed, contact the San Andreas Recreation and Park District.