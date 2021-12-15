Calaveras girls' basketball continues to roll through the preseason

With the Mother Lode League season beginning in less than a month, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team is doing all it can to be ready to make a run for the league title. Calaveras picked up its eighth win of the preseason by knocking off Liberty Ranch 46-32 Tuesday night in Galt.
This was the second time the two teams have met in December. Calaveras was also victorious in the first meeting, but needed overtime to knock off the Hawks 64-56 in the second round of the Galt Tournament.
On Tuesday, Calaveras jumped out to a 12-10 lead by the end of the opening quarter and pushed that to 23-18 at halftime. Both teams had trouble scoring in the third quarter, with Calaveras finishing with just eight points and Liberty Ranch close behind with six. Leading 31-24 heading into the fourth quarter, Calaveras’ offense picked up and outscored the Hawks 15-8 for the 14-point victory.
“I really like how we came out with energy from the get-go, that carried us through the whole game,” Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler said. “We were a lot more focused today and it was a really nice road win for us. We saw some new things and adjusted really nicely on the fly. It was a total team win.”
Senior Madison Clark had 11 points, four rebounds, six steals and two blocks; junior Laney Koepp had five points, one rebound, one steal and one block; senior Sierra Lowry had a monster night crashing the boards with 14 rebounds; senior Randi Adams had eight points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal; junior Bailie Clark had six points, five rebounds, one assist, four steals and two blocks; senior Paytin Curran had four points, seven rebounds and one block; senior Brooke Nordahl scored three points, pulled down six rebounds, collected one steal and had one block; and sophomore Izabella Tapia finished with six points and 14 rebounds.
Up next for Calaveras (8-1) is the Del Oro Tournament, where it will open up at 4 p.m., Thursday against St. Francis.
Calaveras takes two of three at tournament
For the first time all season, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team walked off the floor without a victory. Calaveras participated in the Folsom Tournament and took two of three games, but also took their first loss in the process.
Calaveras began the tournament on Dec. 9 with a tough 40-39 loss to Pleasant Valley, from Chico. Calaveras started hot and outscored Pleasant Valley 19-15 in the first quarter and pushed its lead to 26-18 by halftime. However, the third quarter was not kind to Calaveras, who didn’t score a point. After being outscored 13-0 in the third quarter, Calaveras battled back and had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but the shot didn’t go in the basket and Calaveras took the one-point loss.
Nordahl scored 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals; Bailie Clark scored nine, had five rebounds, three assists and four steals; Madison Clark scored eight points, had four rebounds, dished four assists and collected three steals; Madyson Bernasconi scored two points; Curran scored two points and three rebounds; Adams scored two points and had five rebounds; senior Lowry had two points, and six rebounds; and Tapia scored two points, had two rebounds and one assist.
After suffering its first loss, Calaveras bounced back the following day with a dominating 74-11 trouncing of Mira Loma. Calaveras didn’t allow a point in the first quarter and held Mira Loma to five points in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth. Calaveras scored 15 points in the first quarter and then added 12 in the second, 16 in the third and then exploded for 31 points in the final eight minutes.
Curran had her best game of the season, as the Calaveras senior scored a game-high 16 points, pulled down six boards and collected two steals; Lowry had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds; Koepp scored 10 and had one rebound, two assists and one steal; sophomore Ginger Scheidt scored seven with two rebounds and one assist; Adams scored six, had two blocks, four rebounds and one steal; Jordynn Peterson added five points with four rebounds and three steals; Madison Clark scored four, had five assists and seven steals; Bailie Clark scored four and had six rebounds, five assists and four steals; Tapia had four points and four rebounds; and Nordahl scored two points, had six rebounds and two steals.
Calaveras finished the three-day tournament with a 57-31 win over McFarland. For the first half, the game was extremely tight with the score tied 28-28. In the second half, Calaveras’ defense stepped up and only allowed three points in the final 16 minutes and cruised to a 26-point victory.