With win over Bret Harte, Calaveras clinches co-MLL championship

The week began with the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team one game out of first place in the Mother Lode League standings. The week ended with Calaveras celebrating a co-Mother Lode League championship.
And all that Calaveras had to do from the beginning of the week to the end of the week was defeat Sonora, the No. 1 ranked team in division IV, and then go on the road and beat the Bret Harte Bullfrogs in front of a loud and rowdy crowd.
Calaveras’ 72-38 win over Bret Harte Friday night at Bob Bach Gym put the San Andreas squad in a tie with Sonora for first place in the Mother Lode League, as both teams finished the league season 9-1. It’s the first league championship for Calaveras since 2017 and the first time Calaveras has shared the title since the 2009 season, when Calaveras and Linden both had a 7-3 record.
After a dramatic home victory over the Wildcats three days earlier, Calaveras had to knock off the Bullfrogs Friday night to clinch a share of the league championship. And for senior Travis Byrd, he didn’t let the pressure of needing to win overcome him on the hardwood.
“I wasn’t as nervous as I think I probably should have been,” Byrd said. “The win against Sonora almost made us want to beat Bret Harte even more. We didn’t want to lose the league championship tonight. Had we lost to Sonora, I think we would have played worse. That win against Sonora just added to our motivation to win this game.”
Bret Harte tried as best it could to stick with Calaveras in the opening minutes of the contest. In fact, after a basket in the paint from senior Bradey Tutthill and two free throws from senior Vincent Tiscornia, the Bullfrogs had a 10-7 lead.
But that’s when the night changed.
After Tiscornia made his two free throws with 2:22 to play in the opening quarter, Calaveras went on a 20-0 run that extended until four minutes to play in the half. The run was started with back-to-back 3-point baskets from junior Logan Parmley, who drained three shots from downtown in the win.
“He’s a gutsy competitor, he really is,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said about Parmley. “He’s not scared to take those shots and we are happy that he’s taking them. He makes good decisions and has a good shot, and he can do that all night long for us.”
Not only did Parmley make two big shots, but junior southpaw sensation Jay Clifton began to heat up and he didn’t cool off the rest of the night. Clifton scored 18 of his game-high 31 points in the first half. The Bullfrogs scored seven points in the second quarter, with senior Noah Adams responsible for four of them.
“We got some good shots early that didn’t fall and then we just got down on ourselves,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said.
Calaveras ended the first half with a commanding 38-17 lead. In the third quarter, Clifton scored seven points, while Parmley and junior Elijah Malamed each hit shots from behind the arc. Bret Harte got five points from senior Erik Trent but got outscored 15-10 in the third quarter.
In the final eight minutes, Calaveras got two 3-point baskets from Malamed, one from Clifton and one from sophomore Earl Wood in a 19-point quarter. Tutthill led the Bullfrogs with eight points in the fourth quarter.
Bret Harte was led by Tutthill with 14 points; Trent scored nine; Adams finished with eight points; Tiscornia had three points; while junior Jaden Stritenberger and senior Bradly Ransom each scored two points.
“What hurts is that we played tough,” Barnett said. “When we played Calaveras at their place, we didn’t play a great game. But the defense that they run doesn’t match our style very well, so that kind of confused us and I’ll take the blame. We probably tried to do too much different stuff offensively when we should have just stuck to the basics, which would have helped us.”
Calaveras was led by Clifton with a game-high 31 points; Malamed finished with 12 points; Parmley scored 11; junior Braeden Orlandi had six points; junior Thomas Davison scored five points; Wood finished with three points; while Byrd and junior Merrick Strange each had two points.
While Bret Harte (12-12, 5-5 MLL) is on the bubble to make the playoffs, Calaveras (21-7, 9-1 MLL) already has its ticket punched. The playoffs will begin on Feb. 18.
“It’s not how you start the season, it’s how you end the season,” Byrd said. “You want to peak right before the playoffs and I think we are peaking at the right time, which is perfect.”