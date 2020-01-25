Stockdale scores twice in Calaveras 3-1 win
Enterprise photo by Guy Dossi

The Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team clinched its second Mother Lode League victory with a 3-1 win over Argonaut Thursday night. Lauren Simpson scored in the first five minutes of the game and Zoe Stockdale added the final two goals.

“We played well,” Calaveras first-year head coach Deanna Williams said. “It was a good team win. We pressed them hard, so we were able to get a lot of opportunities.”

Calaveras (2-3 MLL) will begin the second portion of the league schedule on Tuesday as it takes on Summerville at 5:45 p.m. in Tuolumne. Calaveras will then play on its home field at 5:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30 against Sonora.

