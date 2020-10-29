Candy distribution not everybody’s bag (of treats)

Halloween is this week and for many, it’s their favorite holiday of the year. Between dressing up, eating candy and watching scary movies, there isn’t much to dislike about Halloween. But for me, Oct. 31 was really never a special day and I have never been diagnosed with Halloween fever.
Growing up, my mother wasn’t a fan of the holiday. She had her reasons and I had to abide by her rules. But even if we did dress up, where we lived in Tuolumne wasn’t really conducive for trick-or-treating. We lived on a country road with neighbors spread out. If our house was in a neighborhood with sidewalks and streetlights, maybe mom would have been more open to the idea of going out.
That doesn’t mean the occasional trick-or-treater wouldn’t stop by the house. Yeah, that happened. But my mom would never have candy to hand out, so we would have all the lights turned off and if for some reason there was a knock on the door, we stayed quiet, as if Freddy Krueger was looking for us.
Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Oh, Guy, didn’t you get any candy on Halloween?” Of course I did. My grandmother lived in the house next to ours and when we (my brother and I) did a good enough job pretending we weren’t home when trick-or-treaters came to the door, we were allowed to go and grab some candy from grandma.
The older we got, the more my mom started to lighten up on the Halloween experience. That didn’t mean we got to hit the streets or anything, but she would let us watch a spooky movie. The problem was, my mom would not pick up the movie in advance. So, she’d get off work around 7 p.m. and on her way home, she’d stop at the local video store. By that time, all the scary movies were gone, so we’d end up watching something like, “Ernest Goes to Camp.”
During my junior year of high school, I came home from football practice on Halloween night and saw that all the lights in the house were on. I figured my mom forgot what day it was, as lights were an invitation to come to the door. I walked in the house and to my surprise, my mom evidently had an Ebenezer Scrooge experience and saw the error of her ways.
The issue was while she was so excited to see what the young children were dressing up as, she neglected to purchase any candy to hand out. But fear not, we had a pantry full of canned goods and other non-perishables to give to the unsuspecting kids. That night my mom handed out cans of soup, cans of beans and instant oatmeal. I’ve never seen so many disappointed and confused faces. She might just as well handed the kids some eggs and said, “I know you’re angry, so just throw these at my door when I walk away.”
As an adult, I never went trick-or-treating. And honestly, no adult should. If you don’t have a child with you who is capable of eating candy, don’t come to my door. Yes, I’ll give you candy, but I’ll ask for some money first.
For many Halloween nights, I was playing with my band in bars or clubs. Those were always fun and profitable nights to play. People just wanted to have a good time and it was fun to see what kind of costumes they had on.
In June of 2018, the lovely Mrs. Dossi and I got married and moved into our house. When that first Halloween rolled around, she was so excited to hand out candy. We live in a nice neighborhood and we figured our door would be opening non-stop. So, in preparation, the lovely Mrs. Dossi purchased a conservative 20 pounds of candy (I may be over exaggerating, but that’s what it seemed to be).
We had our lights on and were ready to hand out candy. Nobody came. For a good hour-and-a-half, there was not one knock on the door. And with each minute that passed, she took it personally that nobody wanted to come to our house. And then, finally, we had our first trick-or-treater.
She jumped off the couch, grabbed the giant bucket of candy, opened the door and had the biggest smile on her face when she heard, “TRICK OR TREAT!” She complimented the kids on their costumes and then as if we were rationing our pounds of candy to get us through the winter, she gave each kid two pieces and sent them on their way. We had more visitors that night and needless to say, I was much more lenient with my candy distribution.
So, have a safe and happy Halloween to all who wish to partake in the holiday. We will once again be handing out candy to all the children who want some. And if any adults come to our house, don’t worry, you won’t leave emptyhanded. I’ll take a page from my mother’s playbook and give you a nice can of soup.