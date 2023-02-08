Red Hawks punch their ticket to the playoffs with a 3-1 win over Bullfrogs

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
The Mother Lode League is sending three teams to the playoffs. Summerville and Sonora already punched their tickets to the postseason and the race for the third and final spot was between Calaveras and Amador.
All that Calaveras needed to do was to win one of its last two games and regardless of what Amador did, the Red Hawks would be the third-place team. On senior night, Calaveras accomplished its goal by beating the Bret Harte Bullfrogs 3-1 to secure a playoff spot on Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
“It was a big night for us on our senior night,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “We got a nice win, celebrated our seniors, and punched our ticket to the playoffs.”
Calaveras struck first on a goal by senior Daniel Acevedo with an assist from Jake Robinson and the score remained 1-0 for the rest of the opening half. In the final 40 minutes, Calaveras got a goal from Tommaso Vaia and James Miller, with one more assist from Robinson. Bret Harte’s lone goal came from senior Tommy Snow.
“Our possession tonight was possibly the best it's been all season,” Leetham said. “We really controlled the game.”
When asked about his thoughts of the game, Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia said, “The Bret Harte varsity boys played with their brand of hard work and grit that has defined their season. Unfortunately, a series of defensive errors led to the three goals, and we didn’t have enough time remaining in the game to fight our way back.”
Calaveras and Bret Harte will play once more before the regular season comes to a close. This time the game will be played in Angels Camp and will start at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday night.
