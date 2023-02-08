Red Hawks punch their ticket to the playoffs with a 3-1 win over Bullfrogs

The Mother Lode League is sending three teams to the playoffs. Summerville and Sonora already punched their tickets to the postseason and the race for the third and final spot was between Calaveras and Amador.

All that Calaveras needed to do was to win one of its last two games and regardless of what Amador did, the Red Hawks would be the third-place team. On senior night, Calaveras accomplished its goal by beating the Bret Harte Bullfrogs 3-1 to secure a playoff spot on Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.

