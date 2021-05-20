Calaveras gets a public win over a private school

After picking up Mother Lode League victories against Bret Harte, Sonora and Argonaut, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team played outside its own conference and battled Modesto Christian on the road.
Calaveras had no problem handling the private school a 58-40 loss Wednesday night in Modesto.
Unlike in Calaveras’ first three games, the first quarter was not that of a huge offensive output. In fact, at the end of the opening eight minutes, Calaveras trailed 14-13. In the second quarter, Calaveras began to find its rhythm and outscored Modesto Christian 15-10 and took a four-point lead into the locker room.
Leading 28-24 to begin the third quarter, Calaveras’ defense stepped up and held the home team to just four points, while scoring 16 on the other end of the court. With a 44-28 lead to begin the final eight minutes, Calaveras had things under control. Calaveras outscored Modesto Christian 14-12 in the fourth quarter for the 58-40 win.
“I thought we responded well after a very sluggish start,” Calaveras head coach Jeremy Malamed said. “I didn’t feel like we came out ready to play at the start of the game, but we picked it up as the game went on and really started to wear on them with our pressure in the second half. I loved the balance scoring, and we got some great efforts on the boards from Sierra Lowry and Randi Adams. It was a quality win against a quality program.”
Junior Sierra Lowry had a great night and recorded a double-double with 11 points, 11 boards and two steals; Madison Clark scored 13 points; had five rebounds, four assists and seven steals; LoLo Wyllie had eight points; Randi Adams had nine rebounds and seven points; Bailie Clark had seven points, four rebounds, three assists and seven steals; and sophomore Brooke Nordahl had six points, four rebounds, four steals and one assist in the 18-point win.
On May 15, in what is always one of the most physical and emotional games of the year, Calaveras picked up a 63-43 win over the Argonaut Mustangs at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
Calaveras jumped out to a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and then pushed that to 30-17 at halftime. Calaveras outscored Argonaut 14-13 in the third and then scored 19 in the fourth for the 20-point win.
Wyllie had one of her best career games, scoring 22 points with five rebounds and three steals; Bailie Clark scored 17 with four rebounds, four assists and five steals; Madison Clark scored seven, had six rebounds, four assists and five steals; Lowry had seven points; and Nordahl scored five, had five rebounds and three steals.
Calaveras (4-0) will take on Sonora at 1 p.m., Saturday in San Andreas for senior night.