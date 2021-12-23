Arias joins the starting lineup and helps lead Bullfrogs over Sierra

MANTECA – With two days remaining before Christmas, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team didn’t have as full of a roster as in previous games. The Bullfrogs were without three players who were out of town, and another was sidelined with an injury.
The Bullfrogs were missing two starters and needed to fill those roles. For the second game in a row, junior Ashlin Arias was placed in the starting lineup, and she made the most of her time to shine.
Arias scored a game-high 13 points and helped lead Bret Harte to a 45-30 road victory over the Sierra Timberwolves Thursday night in Manteca.
“It was a really good opportunity,” Arias said. “I went out there and I knew that I had to play my best game. I’ve started the last two games and I feel like I had to show my best out there.”
Arias is one of the players who first-year head coach Billy Reid wants to get on the floor. However, with a roster of talented players, sometimes the minutes are hard to share. But early in the season, Reid let Arias know that eventually her number would be called and that he expected good things from her and that’s exactly what happened against Sierra.
“I told her at the beginning of the year that because of injuries or Covid, somebody is going to go down and we’re going to need you to step up, and she’s stepped up,” Reid said. “She started the last two games and I’m very proud of her effort. She’s been playing really well.”
With a short bench, Arias not only knew that she’d get plenty of minutes, but she also was aware that she couldn’t get into foul trouble.
“It definitely changed the way I played,” Arias said of not having a full team. “I knew that I had to do a good job, because we only had a couple of players on the bench. I had to go out there and do my best.”
Arias may have led the way in scoring, but junior Bullfrog Kadyn Rolleri made a huge difference on both sides of the court. Rolleri finished the night with a double-double, as the state cross country runner had 12 points and 11 steals. For as well as Rolleri is playing, Reid doesn’t feel that she has yet to reach her full potential.
“She just needs to get a little more of the rust off and she’s almost there,” Reid said. “She had a long cross country season before she came to us. She’s been working really hard in practice and she’s going to be really big for us when we get into league play.”
Arias and Rolleri made an impact early in the game, as junior the duo scored Bret Harte’s first five points. With a 5-2 lead, senior Bullfrog Ally Stoy scored in the paint and then later scored with 3:55 to play in the opening period. Two 3-point baskets helped Sierra climb back into the game and at the end of the first quarter, the score was tied 9-9.
It took only eight minutes for Bret Harte to gain major separation from Sierra and the visiting squad never looked back. The Bullfrogs dominated Sierra in the second quarter and outscored the Timberwolves 16-2. The quarter began with the Bullfrogs going on a 10-0 run with points from Rolleri, Arias and Stoy. Sierra scored its only points of the second quarter with 1:47 to play and then Bret Harte ended the half on a 6-0 run with four points from Sophie Bouma and two from Arias.
Bret Harte (8-3) had a 25-11 lead heading into the third quarter and got a quick basket from junior Aariah Fox. After two Sierra buckets, Rolleri and Fox added back-to-back baskets to push the Bullfrog lead to 31-15. Rolleri scored twice in the final minute and heading into the fourth quarter, Bret Harte had a comfortable 35-17 advantage.
The fourth quarter was the only quarter that Sierra outscored Bret Harte, but that was only by a slim 11-10. Bouma and Arias each scored four points, while Rolleri added two following a steal.
Arias led the way with 13 points; Rolleri scored 12; Bouma finished with eight points; while Fox and Stoy each scored six points in the 15-point victory.
“They played really well,” Reid said. “We are missing three players and we had girls step up and play hard. I’m really proud of the whole group. I’m going to give them a couple of days off and I told them to treat Santa Claus right, and then we’re going to get back into the gym on Monday and get it going again.”
Bret Harte takes care of Golden Sierra 68-29
The long 1-hour, 37-minute drive home from Garden Valley to Angels Camp was made a little more palatable following Bret Harte’s 68-29 win over Golden Sierra Tuesday evening. Strong defensive play and an explosive offensive attack helped pave the way to a comfortable road victory.
“We just played really hard and played together,” Reid said. “We made the extra pass and that’s something that we’ve been working on. They did a great job.”
Bret Harte scored 15 points in the first quarter, with Fox and Stoy each scoring four, and senior Jadyn DeCosta adding three and Bouma and Arias each scoring two. Leading 15-6 heading into the second quarter, Bret Harte’s offense picked up even more momentum. The Bullfrogs scored 21 points heading into halftime. Of the 21 points, Fox and junior CJ DesBouillons each scored six apiece.
The Bullfrogs outscored Golden Sierra 19-9 in the third quarter and Stoy led the way with five points. In the final quarter, senior Jaycee Davey hit two shots from downtown and Bret Harte scored 13 points.
Fox scored a game-high 16 points; Davey scored 11; DesBouillons scored 10; DeCosta scored seven; Stoy finished with nine points; Brayley Blodgett scored six; Arias scored five points; and Bouma scored four points in the blowout victory.