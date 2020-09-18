Coaches Corner: Jessica Bowman

Jessica Bowman has one year under her belt as Bret Harte High School’s girls’ soccer coach, but she has a lifetime of soccer to her name. Bowman, a 2000 Bret Harte graduate, went from being one of two girls on a varsity boys’ soccer team, to pioneering the first-ever Bret Harte girls’ soccer squad and winning a league championship two years later, to playing soccer in college and in England.
In her first year as Bret Harte’s head coach, the Bullfrogs went 4-10-2 and 1-7-2 in the Mother Lode League, with a number of close losses.
Get to know Jessica Bowman
Hometown: Bear Valley
High school: Bret Harte College: University of Cergy-Pontoise
Favorite food: “I usually get half-pepperoni and half-Hawaiian pizza.”
Favorite dessert: Cheesecake Favorite movie: “The Sixth Sense” Favorite
TV show: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite band: “I love my old-school ’90s rock, so I have a soft spot in my heart for Nirvana.”
Guilty pleasure: “Eating Triscuits and cheese late at night while I’m watching TV.”
Biggest pet peeve: “Bad grammar.”
What’s something you’re ashamed to admit? “I was a band nerd in high school.”
What’s something people don’t know about you? “I’m actually a huge introvert.”
Who was your celebrity crush when you were in high school? David Beckham
Worst first date: “Oh, there have been many! I would say it was with a gentleman in Paris, who ended up being not what I expected. And I was stuck on a road trip with somebody I did not enjoy the company of.”
First paying job: “I was the assistant librarian at the Bear Valley Library and I was making $2 an hour as a fifth grader.”
First car: “It was a 1988 Jeep Wrangler Eddie Bauer 4x4 edition with wood paneling. I loved it.”
What advice would you give yourself as a high school senior? “Don’t be afraid to be yourself. Find your own path in life and don’t worry about what others think, because you can never please everyone at once. Be your authentic self, no matter what.”
Does pineapple belong on pizza? “Heck yes. At least on half of it anyway. It tastes so good with the ranch I smother on it.”
What’s your favorite thing about coaching soccer? “Getting to know the girls on an individual basis and being able to encourage them as individuals and young women, who struggle with things not only athletically, but emotionally and personally. I love being able to help them grow as individuals and athletes, both on and off the field.”