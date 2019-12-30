Jumpers finish 2019 a perfect 13-0

Rob Hoyt was worried about Monday night’s game. His Columbia College basketball team had not seen live action since Dec. 19 and many went home for the Christmas break. And for some, home is out of California.
After 11 days of not competing, Hoyt wasn’t sure what Claim Jumper team would take the floor against Gavilan College. Would it be the same team who went 12-0 and moved up the state rankings all the way to the No. 4 spot? Or would it be a team who was sluggish and didn’t look ready to make a run at a Central Valley Conference championship?
Fortunately for Hoyt, his Jumpers returned to the hardwood and picked up right where they left off with an 83-74 home victory in front of a packed Oak Pavilion crowd Monday night in the final game of 2019.
“I was worried about coming back from the break and being a little sluggish with heavy legs,” Hoyt said. “I was also worried about our opponent, who is very well-coached. There are some things that they do that are extremely difficult for us. The game went the way that I thought it would go, from the standpoint of competitiveness and score. I didn’t think it was going to be an easy one in any way and it would be a battle, which it was.”
With the nine-point victory, Columbia pushes its overall record to a perfect 13-0. Only San Francisco (13-0), Santiago Canyon (14-0) and Fullerton (13-0) remain the only other squads in California without a blemish in the loss column.
“I’ve never gone this far into a season being undefeated before,” Columbia sophomore Keith Shakes said. “It feels amazing.”
Heading into Monday’s contest, Hoyt knew his team needed to stop Gavilan’s top shooter Kobe Ordonio, who entered the night averaging 29.1 points per game. Knowing that Ordonio had no problem shooting at any spot on the floor, Columbia knew it had to score early and often.
The Jumpers got the packed crowd excited early with a powerful alley-oop dunk by sophomore Kaleb Carter to go up 10-4. Gavilan responded with a 10-0 run to go ahead 14-10. From that point, neither team could get any separation from the other for the remainder of the half.
“Coming off a long break like that, it’s kind of hard getting back into the groove,” Shakes said. “But we found our rhythm, even though it took a little bit of time.”
With six minutes to play in the first half, Columbia had its lead pushed to 36-31 with a 3-point basket from freshman Makai Reaves and a free throw from freshman Deshawn Bartley. Columbia’s lead was gone four minutes later and with 1:20 to play, the Jumpers trailed 42-41. Freshman Grayson Carper gave Columbia the lead following a rebound and sophomore guard Seth Coddington converted an and-1 basket for the final points of the half and Columbia led 46-42 at the midway point.
“I just wanted them to stay the course and limit Gavilan on second chances,” Hoyt said of his halftime adjustments. “I wanted our guys to take care of the ball a little bit better. And Gavilan made a bunch of tough shots and I think they live off of that. To start the second half, they missed those shots and we were able to get a little bit of a cushion and kept that the rest of the half.”
Columbia started the second half on fire. Up 48-44, sophomore Landis Spivey drained a 3-point basket and Reaves followed with his own basket from downtown to put the Jumpers up by 10. After a Gavilan basket, Carter added a free throw and Carper scored five unanswered and with 14:50 to play, Columbia led 60-46.
Gavilan continued to make tough shots and cut into Columbia’s lead. With less than five minutes to play, the Jumpers were only up by six. But that’s when Shakes hit a big basket from behind the arc to give Columbia a shot in the arm. Shakes finished the night with 13 points, all off the bench.
“I’ll do whatever I can do to help my team win,” Shakes said. “Coming off the bench is kind of hard because last year I started, but I just have to accept it and bring energy to my team.”
Every time Gavilan got close to making the game a little more interesting, Columbia got a clutch basket. Both Carper and Spivey drained shots from downtown late in the game to keep momentum on Columbia’s side. Gavilan was unable to complete its comeback and Columbia won 83-74.
Carper led Columbia with 18 points; Spivey scored 15; Shakes had 13; Coddington scored 12; Reaves and Carter each had 11; and Bartley finished the night with three points.
“They are mature for their age,” Hoyt said of his squad. “There is good leadership on this team, both at the freshman and sophomore level. The guys just compete every day. It’s not a switch that they need to turn on.”
Columbia (13-0) will look to keep its momentum rolling into 2020 as it returns to action at 6 p.m., Saturday against College of San Mateo for its final tune-up before conference play.