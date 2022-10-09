The lights go out on Bret Harte in a tough home loss to Summerville

The football game between Bret Harte and Summerville nearly didn’t take place. During the fourth quarter of the junior varsity game, Bret Harte High School and the surrounding area abruptly lost power. It was determined that if the power did not come back on by 7:15 p.m., the game would be played the following morning.
While waiting for the power to hopefully return, Bret Harte continued with its scheduled senior night festivities, with player introductions via bullhorn. In a great show of sportsmanship and solidarity, the Summerville fans cheered along with Bret Harte's fans throughout the introductions.
Just moments before the game was called, streetlights and the traffic signal flickered back on and the lights in the announcer’s booth also returned. The PA system was tested and functioning. All that was needed were for the big, bright lights to illuminate Bret Harte’s Dorroh Field. And then, the lights returned, and the game was able to be played after a 40-minute delay.
But with the lights back on, the night belonged to Summerville, as Bret Harte lost to the Bears 47-0 on Oct. 7 in Angels Camp.
“I'm glad we got the game in,” Bret Harte head coach Kelly Osborn said. “Because we were going to play tomorrow at 9 in the morning and have to play before AMAs. At least these guys got a chance to play under the lights again for the last home game of their senior year. That's really hard for these guys to only get two home games their senior year. I appreciate the staff doing what they could to make a senior night come out when we had no power. They did their best with that and we wanted to recognize those guys, but you couldn't hear anything. So, it's sad because we wanted to be able to tell those guys we thank you for what you have done.”
The game began with a 90-yard Summerville touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage to go ahead 7-0 just 11 seconds into the contest. Summerville added its second touchdown on a 76-yard pass still early in the first quarter. After a Bret Harte fumble, the Bears again broke free for a long touchdown, this time coming on a 32-yard run right up the middle to bring the score to 20-0.
It would be a rough go for the evening, as Summerville quickly showed its speed and depth. As has been the case all season, the Bret Harte players played in all three phases; offense, defense, and special teams, while Summerville had the luxury of rotating players and remaining fresher than Bret Harte.
“As far as these guys go (Summerville), they were way faster than us,” Osborn said. “I think that was the difference. They're good and you can see why they are 6-0. They're disciplined and they do their jobs. I think the one thing you could see that they did is that they kept fresh bodies. They bring three guys in on the defensive line. Even if those guys are playing on offense as well, those guys get maybe five or six plays off, where we got no plays off. How many varsity football teams have their quarterback playing on the front line on a kickoff return? The hard part of playing with a thin team is always that there is no room for injury. You're out of room for injury. We have already moved all the pieces in place because of other injuries.”
Following another Summerville score to make it 27-0 at 5:15 remaining in the first quarter, Bret Harte would hold the ball on its next possession for 21 plays and nearly 12-and-a-half minutes to get to the Summerville 7-yard line. A mix of running from junior Troy Dragomanovich and Karson Thomasy, along with passes from senior quarterback Dylan Knick to Ezra Radabaugh, Thomasy, and Wyatt Skrobecky would get Bret Harte on the precipice of scoring.
The Bullfrogs almost scored from a beautifully executed halfback pass from Thomasy to Radabaugh down the sideline, but Radabaugh was not able to come down with it under tight coverage. The drive stalled at the 12-yard line and Bret Harte attempted a 29-yard field goal which was short. The half ended with Summerville leading 41-0.
The Bullfrogs got the ball on their own 22-yard line to start the second half and they had possession for all but one play of the third quarter. Bret Harte ran 14 plays and once again was knocking on the door for a touchdown. From the Summerville 12-yard line, Knick went back to pass and tossed it to Skrobecky in the end zone. The ball was slightly under-thrown and Skrobecky fought and tried to wrestle the ball away from the Bears defender, who was able to intercept it and return it back to the 12. Summerville would score once more in the fourth to make it 47-0.
“I was proud of the kids because they fought until the end and they found fun in the game,” Osborn said. “I was proud of them that they found fun in the game of football, because that's why we are here, is to have fun playing the game of football. Losing big is never easy and so I am proud of them. I want them to play, and I want them to have fun.”
Knick finished the night 11 for 18 for 107 yards and two interceptions; Dragomanovich had 32 yards on 15 carries and had two receptions for 21 yards; Thomasy rushed for 16 yards and had 11 yards receiving; Radabaugh had four receptions for 66 yards; and Skrobecky added two receptions for 14 yards. The Bears finished with 370 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go along with 141 yards passing and two scores.
Bret Harte (1-5, 0-2 MLL) will receive a forfeit victory this week because of Amador not fielding a varsity team. The Bullfrogs will return to the gridiron on Oct. 21 to take on the Sonora Wildcats in Sonora.
Junior varsity – Bret Harte’s JV team lost to Summerville 35-0. Bret Harte JV will host Amador at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
