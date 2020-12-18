The Rock, Seinfeld, uninjured players make modest Christmas wishlist

Dear Santa,
I hope this letter finds you well. I know that typically your inbox gets a little full at this time of the year, so I hope you can read this before Christmas comes around.
I’m not sure if you remember me, as it has been a few years since I have last written to you. But right off the bat, I want you to know that I feel that I’ve been a good boy this year. For starters, I have pretty much just stayed home and played in my room all year. I haven’t been in any fights, said anything that I later regret, or have committed any crimes … that can be linked back to me.
Now that we’ve established that I should be on the nice list, let’s move on to my Christmas wishes. Normally, I am more about giving presents, but I think this year I’m going to ask for some stuff that everyone could use. I know you are super busy, so I’m going to give you lots of options when it comes to what I’d like this year.
As you know, I’m a big San Francisco Giants fan. So maybe this year I sure would like a power hitter. How come every other team has a guy or two who can blast 25 or more home runs, but in San Francisco, we get excited if a player finishes with 15? I’m not asking for another Barry Bonds, but maybe someone who could put some fear into opposing pitchers.
And since we are talking about the Giants, how about a pitcher who can throw a complete game? Yes, we were blessed for years with Tim Lincecum, Matt Cain and Madison Bumgarner, but those days seem like a long time ago. I’m not saying that I don’t enjoy watching a pitcher get pulled after four innings, but maybe having one or two that could go the distance would be nice.
Now for the 49ers, could you bring a bunch of milk and aspirin? With all the injuries the team has suffered, I’m starting to think they have some sort of calcium deficiency. Seriously, how is it possible that one team could have more than $80 million in players not on the field? Or could you just bring them the jacket Randy wore in “A Christmas Story?” Obviously the issued gear is not doing the trick.
And since we are talking about sports, could you bring me a section championship victory to write about in 2021? In my career of covering football, basketball, baseball, softball and water polo, I’ve never covered a section championship victory. Currently, I’m 0-8. I know that might seem like a lot to ask for, but I’ve written too many “obituaries” in my life and would like to not have a season end in a loss.
While the topic of high school sports is on the table, perhaps just having sports return sooner, rather than later, would be ideal. I’m not saying that I’m not enjoying being partially retired, but I feel that I still have a few good years left in me in the workforce and I’d like to capitalize on that while I’m still youngish.
Can you make Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson want to be my best friend? We’ve never met, but I think he’d really get to like me if he got to know me. I could show him a thing or two about physical fitness and he could sing me his song “You’re Welcome” from his movie “Moana” every night on the phone as I fall asleep.
Can you plese fix the spel chek on my computor?
Is there any way you could make rice cooking an Olympic sport? I’ve got my minute rice cooking time down to 58 seconds and I think I can still shave a second or two off of that.
Will you tell Taylor Swift to stop writing songs about me? It’s been years and she needs to move on. At this point, it just makes me uncomfortable.
Do you happen to know who calls me every morning to tell me that the warranty on my car is about to expire? If so, could you deliver them a box filled with bees, wasps, mosquitoes and a speaker that only plays the KARS-4-KIDS jingle on repeat? They deserve it.
Can you make Jerry Seinfeld want to be my best friend, too? We could eat cereal together; I could help him out on his comedy skits, and we can quote our favorite lines from his memorable NBC sitcom “Seinfeld” to one another … not that there’s anything wrong with that.
And finally, all of my grandparents are dead, which is hard around this time. Is there any way you could pull some strings and have Betty White and John Lithgow legally adopt me as their grandson? I know they aren’t married, and Betty White is 23 years older than him, but I think having those two as my grandparents would fill the void that I currently have.
That void could also be filled by a guitar; just saying.
That concludes my 2020 Christmas list. I would love to leave you some cookies and milk, but the lovely Mrs. Dossi insists on buying only almond milk, which, let’s face it, is not milk. I don’t care what she says. Putting milk at the end of it doesn’t make it milk. If it does, I’ll leave you some Pepsi milk.
Merry Christmas!