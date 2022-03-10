County rivals clash on the golf course for first time since 2020; Bret Harte tops Calaveras

In the first meeting on the links between Calaveras and Bret Harte in over two years, it was Bret Harte who got the better of its county rival. On a sunny and extremely windy day, Bret Harte knocked off Calaveras 228-292 Thursday afternoon at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs.
Because the 2020 season ended early due to COVID-19 and with Calaveras unable to field a team in 2021, Thursday was the first time the majority of Bret Harte’s golfers had ever played at La Contenta. A new course, combined with gusty winds, made the victory even more impressive.
“With winds and freshly sanded greens and most of the team playing the course for the first time, they did well,” Bret Harte’s first-year head coach Cody Dragomanovich said.
Bret Harte freshman Eli Weidmann earned medalist honors by shooting a 37. The Bullfrogs got a 43 from Chance Herndon; Troy Dragomanovich shot a 44; while Michael Theis and Bradey Tutthill each carded a 52.
As for Calaveras, senior Dominic Boitano led his squad by shooting a 54; Logan Peterson shot a 57; junior Merrick Strange carded a 59; and the duo of Travis Byrd and Oscar Leyva each shot a 61.
“The boys did well,” Calaveras’ first-year head coach Nate Allan said. “It was 20 strokes better than our first match. They’re learning. It’s their first experience in competition and (it’ll) take some time.”
On Tuesday, Calaveras lost to Sonora 252-312 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. Bret Harte (2-0 MLL) will host Argonaut on March 15, while Calaveras (0-2 MLL) will take on the Summerville Bears in Sonora.