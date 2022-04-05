Bullfrogs avenge previous loss to Argonaut with impressive road victory

The Bret Harte High School golf team has had a strong 2022 Mother Lode League season, but that one signature victory had not quite been captured.
Well, that changed. Bret Harte’s only blemish to its record came in a home loss to the Argonaut Mustangs. The Bullfrogs avenged that loss by knocking off the Mustangs on their home course. Bret Harte beat Argonaut 226-254 Tuesday afternoon at Castle Oaks Golf Club in Ione.
“This afternoon was a huge win for the team,” Bret Harte head coach Cody Dragomanovich said. “Everyone was happy with the way they scored and the outcome. Now, it’s back to the range to prepare for another tough matchup on Thursday.”
After finishing two strokes behind Argonaut’s Connor Gallagher at the Mother Lode League midseason tournament, Bret Harte freshman Eli Weidmann had one of his strongest performances, as he earned medalist honors by shooting a 39. Gallagher finished with a 41.
Bret Harte’s Chance Herndon and Troy Dragomanovich each shot a 45, while Jakob Bouma carded a 47 and Michael Theis finished the afternoon with a 50.
Bret Harte (7-1 Mother Lode League) will next take on the Sonora Wildcats at 3 p.m., on Thursday in Sonora.