No goals for Calaveras in loss to Bears

Outmatched and outnumbered, the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team still gave the Summerville Bears a tough battle. However, for the second time in a week, Calaveras was unable to walk off the field with a victory, as it fell to Summerville 2-0 Tuesday night at Toyon Middle School in Valley Springs.
Summerville led 1-0 for the majority of the game. Calaveras put pressure on the Bear defense, but was unable to find the back of the net. Summerville scored one final goal late in the game to secure the victory.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “This experience they are getting this season is going to pay off big time the next couple years. I guess I can't retire yet.”
Calaveras (1-3-0) will next take on Amador March 30 in Sutter Creek.