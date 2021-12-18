Slow start dooms Bullfrogs against El Dorado

PLACERVILLE – The hole that the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team dug for themselves was just too deep to climb out of.
Before the Bullfrogs put a point on the board against the El Dorado Cougars, they were already trailing 12-0. The slow start haunted Bret Harte for the rest of the night. And even though the Bullfrogs mounted an impressive comeback in the fourth quarter, they still fell eight points shy of tying the Cougars.
For the first time all season, Bret Harte dropped back-to-back games with a 46-38 loss to El Dorado Friday night in Placerville and the slow start played a major role in the defeat.
“We started off slow and we weren’t looking to drive to the basket, even though we worked on that in practice,” Bret Harte’s first-year head coach Billy Reid said. “We have to practice a lot harder against each other so that in games, we won’t have starts like that.”
The Bullfrogs have been known to take a while to find their rhythm, but Friday’s 12-point deficit was too much to overcome.
“We tend to do that (start slow) and at the end of the games, we tend to push way harder,” Bret Harte junior Aariah Fox said. “If we played in the beginning the way we did at the end, we would have had that game. But, that wasn’t the case.”
Bret Harte didn’t score its first basket until Sophie Bouma made a shot with 2:50 to play in the first quarter. Junior Kadyn Rolleri and sophomore Makenna Tutthill recorded baskets and Bouma scored with seven seconds to play in the quarter, but after the opening eight minutes, Bret Harte trailed 16-8.
Bret Harte’s offensive production dwindled in the second quarter, as the Bullfrogs only scored six points. Fox and junior CJ DesBouillons scored baskets, while sophomore Chase Silva and Bouma each made one free throw. At halftime, Bret Harte trailed El Dorado 29-14.
After only scoring six points in the second quarter, the Bullfrogs needed to figure out a way to climb back into the game and the third quarter didn’t help. Senior Jadyn DeCosta hit a 3-point basket and Fox made a free throw and that’s all the scoring the Bullfrogs got in the quarter.
“It’s so frustrating,” Fox said. “I think the most frustrating part of basketball is when you can’t get to the basket or can’t get a shot up. That’s so aggravating and we all hate it.”
With eight minutes remaining, Bret Harte finally began to put things together. The Bullfrogs scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and got nine of those points from DesBouillons.
“She plays hard and we need five players to play hard at the same time,” Reid said of DesBouillons. “Sometimes we have three playing hard and the other two are not playing hard and you can’t win games like that.”
Trailing 43-32 with 2:55 to play, Silva scored in the paint and Fox added a free throw to pull the Bullfrogs within eight. Late in the game, DesBouillons hit a shot from downtown to cut the Cougar lead to six, but that’s as close as the Bullfrogs got. Bret Harte outscored El Dorado 20-9 in the final quarter.
“They were playing hard in the fourth quarter and they were trying to win the game, instead of being afraid to lose the game,” Reid said. “At the end they were trying to win. They played very hard and that’s how they are used to playing.”
DesBouillons led Bret Harte with a team-high 11 points; Bouma scored nine; Fox added eight points; DeCosta and Silva each scored two; while Ally Stoy, Rolleri and Tutthill all finished with two points apiece.
Bret Harte (6-3) will next take on Johansen at 7 p.m., Monday at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. The Bullfrogs already beat Johansen 50-30 when the two teams met earlier in the season at the Escalon Tournament.