Bret Harte starts the NorCal playoffs with a convincing 58-38 home victory over Tulare Union

For many teams, the goal at the beginning of the season is to reach the section championship game. There are some teams who have that goal, but in reality, it’s not a possibility, where there are others that have the ability to make that dream come true.
Half of the teams who reach the section title game walk off the floor without the victory. Months of hard work, long practices and late nights don’t get rewarded with a championship. But for those teams who lose in the section title game, they then have to turn around and focus on the state playoffs.
After such a long season and not winning a section title, the state playoffs can often be viewed as a dessert and not the main dish. There are players who are happy with getting the opportunity to play another game, but should the season come to a close, the pain and sorrow wouldn't match those same emotions felt after a section title loss.
The Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team falls in the category of a squad who made it to the section championship game, only to watch another team celebrate. But instead of looking at the state playoffs as something they have to do, the Bullfrogs look at it as an opportunity to make a statement that they are one of the most talented division V teams in California.
Only a few days after losing to Valley Christian by six points in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship, Bret Harte began the CIF State Division V NorCal playoffs as the No. 3 seed and knocked off No. 14 Tulare Union 58-38 in the opening round on Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“Having this be my senior year and it’s my last indoor high school sport, I want to make a statement and we’ve been making history this year with volleyball, and I think we can make it again with basketball,” Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox said. “I think our whole team wants to see how far we can get because we don’t want it to be over yet.”
Bret Harte head coach Jeff Eltringham has been around long enough to know that trying to rally the troops after a devastating loss can be a difficult task. Yet when it came to getting his squad motivated to return to the hardwood and make one final run at a championship, Eltringham didn’t have to work very hard to make it happen.
“They want to keep playing basketball, which is a coach's dream,” Eltringham said. “They want to stay together, and we have a lot of fun in practice and it’s really important for the whole Bret Harte program to see them wanting to come to the gym.”
There was no drama throughout the 32 minutes of basketball. Bret Harte controlled the game from the opening tip until the final buzzer sounded. What had Eltringham concerned was actually getting his players into the gym. The recent winter weather, which includes snow in many parts of Calaveras County, caused Bret Harte to have a late start on Monday and school was canceled on Tuesday. Eltringham wasn’t relieved until he saw all 11 of his players walk into the gym before the game.
“It was very stressful just trying to contact them all and get them all down here,” Eltringham said. “We’ve had some great parents that helped out with that who are just amazing. The parents of these girls all worked together and got them all here. Now we’ll get rolling again tomorrow and it’ll be hopefully more normal, and they can get down here and practice.”
With no school on Tuesday, Fox took it as an opportunity to focus on just basketball and nothing else.
“It was nice to have a day off because we didn’t have school today, but we came into the gym and got work done that we were supposed to and it paid off,” Fox said.
One noticeable change for the Bullfrogs when taking on Tulare came during the introduction of the starting five. The typical starters of Fox, senior Kadyn Rolleri and the junior duo of Chase Silva and Makenna Tutthill made their way to the floor when announced. But for the first time during the postseason, freshman Maddie Kane got the start at guard and the moment wasn’t daunting to one of the youngest players on the team.
“I was a little nervous, but I started against Calaveras, and I feel like they are a harder team,” Kane said.
Eltringham added, “I knew that she’d be fine once she settled in. I think she was a little nervous early with a few of her passes, but I knew that once she just started to relax and play basketball, she’d be fine.”
It didn’t take very long for the Bullfrogs to take control of the game. Tutthill scored the first two points of the night with a jumper at the elbow and Silva followed with points in the paint to put Bret Harte up 4-0. Tulare went on a 5-0 run to take the lead and the Bullfrogs trailed for just 18 seconds, as Kane gave Bret Harte a 6-5 advantage with a jumper and then Fox added two more points with an assist from Rolleri following a steal.
Leading 8-6, Bret Harte got a basket from Silva with an assist from Fox and then Fox followed with a layup after recording a steal. With 2:43 to play in the opening quarter, Silva hit a shot from downtown to put the Bullfrogs up by seven. Fox scored once more in the quarter and at the end of the opening eight minutes of play, Bret Harte had a 17-13 lead.
Even though the Bullfrogs only had one day to prepare for a team they’d never seen or quite frankly, ever heard of, Fox felt it was more about having confidence in what they could do as a squad and not worrying about the unknown in Tulare.
“Tonight, we played the way we know how to play, and it didn’t really matter that we didn’t know anything about them,” Fox said. “We played our game and we won, so it’s all just mental.”
The second quarter began with Rolleri scoring on a layup after intercepting a pass and Fox followed with another basket and Kane scored after Fox recorded a steal, which put Bret Harte up 23-13. Tulare scored to end Bret Harte’s 6-0 run, but the Bullfrogs responded with back-to-back 3-point baskets from senior Ashlin Arias and junior Sophie Bouma. After the two shots from downtown, Bret Harte led 29-15. The Bullfrogs ended the first half with buckets from Silva and Fox and a 3-pointer from Rolleri and led 36-25 at the conclusion of the second quarter.
After scoring 10 points in the first half, Fox continued to have no problem putting the ball through the basket, as the senior scored six points in the third quarter and Kane and Tutthill both added two points apiece. Bret Harte’s defense tightened up in the third and allowed Tulare to score just six points.
“Our defense is really good,” Kane said. “That definitely helped us win tonight.”
Kane began the fourth quarter with a 3-point basket to put Bret Harte up 49-31. In the final eight minutes, Fox scored four points, Silva scored three points and Rolleri added two points and with Bret Harte’s defense holding Tulare to seven points, the Bullfrogs had no problem picking up the 20-point victory.
Fox scored a game-high 20 points and also had four rebounds, six steals, one block and three assists; Arias had three points, three boards and one steal; Rolleri had seven points, seven rebounds, five steals, two blocks and a game-high eight assists; Kane scored nine points and had two steals and two assists; Bouma had three points, one rebound and one block; Silva had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds and also had one steal and one block; and Tutthill finished the night with four points, five rebounds and two steals.
Bret Harte doesn’t know who its opponent will be in the second round. The Bullfrogs will play the winner of No. 6 Upper Lake and No. 11 Portola, who will meet on Wednesday night. Bret Harte and the winner of Upper Lake and Portola will play at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Angels Camp.
And while she doesn’t yet know who she’ll face on Thursday, Fox is thrilled to not only have at least one more game to play, but to get the opportunity to play once more on her home court.
“I’m so blessed that we got the third seed, and we get to have another home game and maybe another one,” Fox said. “I’m so thankful and it’s just awesome.”