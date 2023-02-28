Bret Harte starts the NorCal playoffs with a convincing 58-38 home victory over Tulare Union
Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri scored seven points and had seven rebounds, five steals, eight assists and two blocks. 

For many teams, the goal at the beginning of the season is to reach the section championship game. There are some teams who have that goal, but in reality, it’s not a possibility, where there are others that have the ability to make that dream come true.

Half of the teams who reach the section title game walk off the floor without the victory. Months of hard work, long practices and late nights don’t get rewarded with a championship. But for those teams who lose in the section title game, they then have to turn around and focus on the state playoffs.

Junior Makenna Tutthill takes a shot early in the game. 
Bret Harte freshman Maddie Kane scored nine points on Tuesday night. 
Bret Harte junior Sophie Bouma drains a shot from downtown. 
Senior Aariah Fox scored a game-high 20 points. 
Senior Kadyn Rolleri slaps hands with head coach Jeff Eltringham at the end of the third quarter. 
Bret Harte senior Ashlin Arias had three points and three rebounds on Tuesday night. 
Junior Chase Silva had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds. 
Senior Kadyn Rolleri drives to the pain in the fourth quarter. 
