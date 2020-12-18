San Francisco only playing for pride at this point

While there still may be some playoff light remaining for the San Francisco 49ers, that light is close to flickering out. With a 23-15 loss to the Washington Football Team, the chances of reaching the postseason are incredibly thin.
In a game the 49ers absolutely needed to win, they did just enough to lose. San Francisco led 7-0 in the first quarter before Washington went on a 23-0 run. The 49ers added eight points in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t put the ball in the end zone down the stretch.
Quarterback Nick Mullens proved that he is not a starting quarterback. With Jimmy Garoppolo still nursing a hurt ankle, Mullens has been thrust into the starting role and has been anything but consistent.
Against an albeit good Washington defense, Mullens had another subpar day. He finished 25 for 45 with 260 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. However, his interception was returned for a score as time expired in the third quarter. And late in the first half, with San Francisco leading 7-6, Mullens put the ball on the turf, which was also returned for a Washington touchdown. Washington’s defense scored one fewer point than the 49er offense.
And as has been the case all year, San Francisco was bitten by the injury bug. On the first play of the game, San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel injured his hamstring and didn’t return all afternoon. And on the defensive side of the ball, co-captain and one of the top linebackers in the league, Fred Warner, left the game with a head injury.
San Francisco’s defense played much better than it did six days prior against the Buffalo Bills. Washington only gained 193 total yards and was unable to pass or run for more than 100. Washington scored just nine points offensively, all which came via field goal.
The 49ers recorded one takeaway, which was an interception by Jason Verrett. However, shortly after the pick, the 49ers fumbled the ball right back to Washington, which negated the positive defensive play.
Not only will San Francisco need to win its remaining three games against Dallas, Arizona and Seattle, but a myriad of other things must go in its favor to somehow become the seventh wildcard team with an 8-8 record. With the playoffs all but a fantasy at this point, perhaps looking at the future is the best option.
Before dropping two straight games, there was hope that Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle could return for the final two games of the year. With those games possibly – at one point – having major playoff implications on the line, it would make sense to trot out as many top players as they could. But with nothing but pride to play for, perhaps shutting down those injured players for the rest of the year would be the right thing to do.
Kittle will be back next year, but the same might not be said for Garoppolo. While he still has more years on his contract, he cannot be traded until 2022. There have been talks about moving on from Garoppolo, but who would replace the quarterback who, just one year ago, led the 49ers to a 13-3 record and the Super Bowl?
The draft is one spot to get a quarterback and should the 49ers not win any more this year, their slot will be a good one. But putting a rookie quarterback on a team that is built (when healthy) to win now, perhaps the risk might not be worth the reward. There have also been rumors linking the 49ers to veteran quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz and Kirk Cousins.
With so much time between now and the draft, the 49ers could go any number of ways. But before then, they need to take a trip to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas improved to 4-9 with a strong 30-7 win over Cincinnati. Right now, the only thing the 49ers and Cowboys are fighting for is a higher draft pick. Perhaps whomever wins the game on the scoreboard, will end up losing in the long run.
Prediction: Cowboys 27, 49ers 24.