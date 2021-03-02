Coach’s focus on learning game, having fun

At the beginning of the 2019 girls’ golf season, Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby knew that success would come, but not right away. Aside from one senior, her team was made up entirely of underclassmen. Of her eight golfers on the 2019 roster, seven were freshmen.
With such a young squad, Winsby felt that the best thing for her team was time out on the course. The more time her younger players spent on the course, the more they’d improve. Winsby knew that 2019 wouldn’t be the breakout season and she was right. However, she kept her eyes on the future and could feel that in a couple of years, her young squad would turn into prolific veterans.
Winsby was looking forward to seeing her team in August. Yet with all sports postponed, she had to wait a few extra months. Winsby didn’t know if her team would get to tee off at all during the 2020-21 school year. But when golf got put in the purple tier and the Mother Lode League set a start date of mid-February, Winsby was ready to get back to work.
With just a few weeks of practice, there wasn’t much time to get her team—which includes six sophomores, three freshmen and possibly one junior—to be completely acclimated with playing a round of golf. Typically, Winsby would spend time making sure her players are comfortable putting, chipping and driving. But with such a little amount of time before play begins, Winsby just wanted to get her young team out on the course.
“It’s always tough when you don’t have the time,” Winsby said. “We did some crash courses in chipping and putting. The main thing right now is getting them out on the course. Once they get out on the course, especially the new girls, we can go back during practice days and we’ll work on chipping and putting, and we’ll find out what we need to work on.”
Bret Harte will have eight matches over five weeks. Because Calaveras still doesn’t field a girls’ golf team, the Bullfrogs will take on Summerville, Sonora, Amador and Argonaut. In 2019, Bret Harte had 17 events, which included tournaments. With less than half that available to play this year, Winsby is more concerned with her team learning, growing and having fun, than the overall standings.
“This is going to be a quick season,” Winsby said. “We will have league for a month and have had just two weeks of practice before league starts. We are going to prepare for August and the fall schedule. We are going to have fun; we are going to learn and that’s what we are out here for.”
Having a young team comes with its pros and cons. For many players, a round of golf can be a humbling experience and momentum can be gained and lost shot-to-shot. Even though her team is young, Winsby is pleased with the way they don’t dwell on the negatives when a swing doesn’t yield the desired result.
“They are pretty easy going,” Winsby said. “They just want to have fun. I try to talk them into not being frustrated and being upset. Everybody has a bad day in golf. They are not pros. They are just out there to learn and have a good time with the other girls.”
Bret Harte’s team is made up of sophomores Caroline Krpan, Carly Hickman, Trinity Kekai-Acedo, Mackenzie Carroll, Makenna Robertson and Sophia Ruff, along with freshmen Ella Bach and Clare Buteau.
Having her team back out on the course—even for just under two months—put a big smile back on Winsby’s face.
“I’m just elated,” Winsby said. “I love being out here with the girls. The girls have such good attitudes. I’m just very excited that we are getting to play, even though it’s a short season. I think everybody is going to have a good time. It’s going to be fun and I’m just elated that they are letting us do it.”