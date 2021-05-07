DeLeon homers, drives in 5 in Calaveras' 24-3 win over 'Frogs

Calaveras scored early and often to collect win No. 8 Friday afternoon in Angels Camp. Calaveras knocked off the Bret Harte Bullfrogs 24-3 to push its record to a perfect 8-0 in Mother Lode League play.
Calaveras struck first by scoring four times in the top of the first and then exploded for 12 runs in the third. Calaveras plated four runners in both the fourth and fifth. Bret Harte scored its first run in the bottom of the second and then added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The most impressive hit of the afternoon came off the bat of Calaveras senior shortstop Angelina DeLeon. After being hit by a pitch in her first two at-bats, the future University of Mississippi player smacked an opposite field 3-run home run over the right-field wall. The home run, which is DeLeon’s fourth and second in as many games, was part of Calaveras’ 12-run third inning.
“It felt good,” DeLeon said. “I wasn’t looking to hit a home run; I just wanted to swing at a good pitch. I was actually surprised that it went out. I had to ask (head coach Mike) Koepp if it went out, because I didn’t see it go over the fence.”
DeLeon later had an RBI triple and a single to finish her day 3 for 3 with three runs scored, three steals and four RBIs.
Junior catcher Emily Johnson also drove in four runs, as she went 3 for 5 with two doubles and also scored twice; Bailie Clark went 2 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs; Madison Clark scored four times, stole three bags and drove in two; sophomore Brooke Nordahl had a double, scored twice and drove in three runs; Laney Koepp went 2 for 2 with an RBI double and scored twice; and junior Madison Bernasconi had two RBIs and scored a run.
Sophomore starting pitcher Macy Villegas picked up the win, going three innings, allowing one run on three hits. Junior Camryn Harvey pitched the final two innings and gave up two runs on four hits.
After not getting a hit two days before, Bret Harte recorded seven singles, one double and drew five walks. Senior Kalah Casey went 2 for 3 at the plate, which included a double and an RBI single. Senior Liberty Garcia led the Bullfrogs with two RBIs, while collecting two hits and scoring once. Junior Ally Stoy had a hit and scored a run and Megan Scott also touched home in the loss. Cierra Gilbert, Laylamae Plowman, Scott and Melana Wakefield all drew walks.
Stoy took the loss in the circle, going three innings, giving up 12 hits, 15 runs, with three walks and one strikeout. Senior Morgan McDearmid pitched two innings, giving up six hits, nine runs and struck out three.
Calaveras (8-0 MLL) will next take on Argonaut at 4 p.m., Tuesday in Jackson, while Bret Harte (0-8 MLL) will face the Wildcats at 4 p.m. in Sonora.