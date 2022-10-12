Red Hawks have no problem beating Argonaut in three sets

When it comes to sets played in the Mother Lode League, nobody has played more than Calaveras.
Heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Argonaut Mustangs, in 11 league matches, Calaveras had played 51 sets, which included four five-set matches and five four-set matches. The Red Hawks had only been involved in two three-set matches and they were 1-1 in those matches.
The last time Calaveras was on the floor, it went five sets with Summerville and was able to leave Tuolumne with a victory. Needless to say, the Red Hawks needed an easy night and that’s exactly what they got.
Calaveras won its second match in a row by beating Argonaut 3-0 (25-14, 25-8, 25-8) on Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“It was a good reset for the team,” Calaveras head coach Rebecca Conley-Elliott said. “We were able to work more on the crossing plays that we’ve been trying to implement in games. We are trying to identify that practice to game transfer. It was a good opportunity for the girls to do that.”
Calaveras senior Laney Koepp added, “It was nice to not have that pressure for once.”
The Red Hawks had trouble early in the opening set getting much separation from the Mustangs. But with the score tied 9-9, Calaveras got the run it was looking for by outscoring Argonaut 8-0, which included kills from senior Jordynn Petersen, senior Kyra Saiers and two serving aces from senior Madyson Bernasconi. Calaveras continued to roll through the first set and with two aces from Koepp, a block for a point from sophomore Chloe Martz and an ace from Martz, Calaveras won 25-14.
Calaveras started quickly in the second set and jumped out to a 7-1 lead with kills from junior Kaylee Ewing and Bernasconi and aces from Saiers and Martz. With a 7-2 advantage, Calaveras went on an 8-1 run. During the run, Calaveras got two aces from Bernasconi, one ace from junior Lilly Butler, and kills from Ewing and Peterson. Calaveras capped the set with a kill from Saiers to capture the 25-8 win.
Calaveras didn’t take its foot off the pedal in the third set and with kills from Ewing, Bernasconi, senior Maya Miller, Saiers, Martz, and aces from Koepp, Martz and Saiers, took the final set 25-8.
“It was definitely nice to win in three sets,” Koepp said. “It’s not something that we do as often as we should, so the fact that we came out here and did that tonight was good for us.”
Before winning back-to-back matches, Calaveras had lost the previous three times it was on the court. Now, after winning two in a row, Koepp feels that the team is starting to once again jell and get back on track.
“I think that we kind of lost our connection there for a while, but it’s getting better and hopefully it just keeps getting better and better,” Koepp said.
Senior Cassidy Black had 14 assists and five digs; Martz had one kill, five aces, one dig and one block; Petersen had two kills and two blocks; Ewing had five kills and one dig; Saiers had six kills, four aces and seven digs; Koepp had two kills, eight aces, two assists and 17 digs; Butler had two aces, six assists and two digs; Bernasconi had four kills, five aces and four digs; and Miller had two kills and one dig. As a team, Calaveras recorded 24 aces.
At this point of the season, each win is just one step closer to getting a better playoff seed when the brackets are released after the conclusion of the season on Oct. 20.
“It’s definitely nice to help cushion our record going into the playoffs,” Conley-Elliot said. “Now we are looking to solidify that third- or second-place spot in league and make sure that we are qualifying for the playoffs. Each game is another checkmark going toward that goal and our ultimate goal is to host in the playoffs.”
