Triple play: Calaveras netters win three matches in three days

After having to wait until the very last day of August to play an official match, the Calaveras High School volleyball team is now ready for a break. Calaveras played three matches in as many days and in all three of the matches, walked off the court victorious.
After beating Lodi in four sets Tuesday, Calaveras knocked off Union Mine in four sets on Wednesday and then beat Argonaut on Thursday in three sets to begin Mother Lode League play.
Before Wednesday’s match against Union Mine, the Calaveras volleyball players, along with families and school staff, collected various items to create six large care packages for the Union Mine players and community members who have been affected by recent fires. Items donated consisted of personal care items, clothes, blankets, gift cards, food, drinks, and other items to help out families in need.
Once the match began, Calaveras took the first two sets 25-14 and 25-8, dropped the third set 25-23, but bounced back by taking the fourth set 25-15.
In the opening set, Calaveras set the tone with 10 aces, which included four from Alexis Stanfill, three from Karah Auld, two from Sydney Remus and one from Kyra Saiers. Calaveras got 11 kills, with two from Remus and senior Sierra Lowry, three from senior Madison Clark, one from Saiers, two from Auld and one from junior Brooke Nordahl. Auld recorded two blocks and Saiers had one.
In the second set, Saiers began things with a 10-point serving run, which included four aces. Remus added four kills in the set. After dropping the third set by two, Calaveras bounced back to take the fourth and final set. Lowry recorded five kills and one block in the fourth set.
On Thursday, Calaveras beat Argonaut in three sets 25-17, 25-11 and 25-15. Saiers led the way with 21 assists; Auld had seven kills and five blocks; Remus had eight kills; Clark had 10 digs; and Stanfill had a team-high seven aces.
After three matches in a row, Calaveras (3-0, 1-0 MLL) is ready for a break, but should be back at full strength when it takes on the Summerville Bears Sept. 7 in Tuolumne.
“After having three matches straight, the team fought hard but were feeling fatigued,” Calaveras’ first-year head coach Rebecca Conley said after Thursday’s match. “We had more unforced errors than normal. They still were scrappy on defense and pursued every ball. The team showed resilience when they focused on cutting down the unforced errors. I am proud of my team for accepting feedback and implementing it right away. Being able to be resilient is pivotal for the team's success moving forward in league.”