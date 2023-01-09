Please be advised Calaveras County Public Works has issued a complete road closure of Jesus Maria Road at Hawver Road to ½ mile east. The road will be reopened as soon as possible.
Please use local detour routes to avoid the impacted area.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscriptions will be processed in house so there will be a delay after purchasing online. For assistance with classified or life tributes call 209-754-3861 x 320 For subscription assistance, email subscribe@calaverasenterprise.com, or call 209.754.3861 and state your name and callback number.
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: January 9, 2023 @ 3:27 pm
Please be advised Calaveras County Public Works has issued a complete road closure of Jesus Maria Road at Hawver Road to ½ mile east. The road will be reopened as soon as possible.
Please use local detour routes to avoid the impacted area.
Please contact Calaveras County Public Works immediately at (209) 754-6401 to report any road related issues.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.