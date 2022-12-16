21 Wagon Trail Opening
Buy Now
Dakota Morlan/Calaveras Enterprise

Calaveras County Public Works has announced that as of Dec. 16, travelers will be able to drive on the newly constructed Wagon Trail Project. The segment of Highway 4 between Copperopolis and Angels Camp has been the subject of much news coverage over the past year. 

“The shift will take place from Pool Station Road to approximately a half a mile east of Bonanza Mine Road. Reduced construction speed limits of 45 mph will be in effect. Drivers are advised to drive slowly and with additional care,” reads the Public Works statement. 

0
0
0
0
0

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.