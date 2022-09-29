Tomatoes, the juicy jewels of the season, have arrived. Growing up, I really did not pay attention to the varieties, except for the huge beefsteak tomatoes that took up the entire palm of my hand. I always requested a tomato sandwich with mayonnaise on a thick slab of homemade bread, sprinkled with salt and pepper. As I entered the culinary arena at age 11, I began to notice many things regarding foods that I had not given a second thought to before. My best friend’s family grew peppers and tomatoes each summer. I loved to inhale the aroma as I bent over to choose one that was warmed by the sun as I popped it into my mouth. Little cherry tomatoes draped themselves over the metal cages in clusters making the picking so easy, while the early girl varieties hung solo and gave a little fight as I tried to release them from their thick green stalks.
But once I married and was in charge of the meal planning and shopping, I was introduced to many more varieties and flavors. I really got into growing and canning tomatoes from my garden. I loved to place a basil leaf and a couple cloves of garlic into the sterilized jars as they swam among the tomatoes and looked so pretty against the contrasting color. I used them for so many things—soup, stew, sauces—and the flavor was so intense. I also gained knowledge as to what tomatoes made the best sauce—San Marzano and Roma, for sure. The grape tomato and baby yellow pear tomato are ideal for salads. No slicing and a one-bite morsel. On nights I do not feel like creating a salad, I slice up a platter of homegrown tomatoes, make a batch of aioli and eat away. Roasting is another way that brings out a real tomato flavor and an easy way to make a pasta sauce. Cut the tomato in chunks, then add some leaves of fresh oregano and basil and a few cloves of garlic. Toss with some olive oil and roast. Just make sure the tomatoes are in a single layer. They roast quicker this way and tend to be less watery. Have your hot pasta ready and remove them from the oven and pour them directly on top. Toss to coat the noodles and pass the grated cheese.
My friends, Carmie and Glen Sanchez, have Christmas all over again in February or March. Out come the seed catalogs, and they have the best time ordering new types and strains of tomatoes. Last season it was black tomatoes. Each year they add a different tomato to their growing from seed process. I bet there is not a type of tomato they have not grown or are intending to grow. They have inspired me, so this coming February or March I am going to follow suit. No more instant tomato garden for me that is started with seedlings. And if you shop at our local mom-and-pop markets, Metzger’s Farm puts out delicious heirloom varieties. To me, there is nothing more satisfying than going out to the garden and picking something to bring into the kitchen to prepare!
Oven-dried tomatoes (great for soups, salads, stews and pizza)
Rinse and dry 1 lb. Roma tomatoes. Slice ¼ inch slices crosswise. Pat dry with a paper towel. Coat an oblong baking pan with 1 Tbsp. olive oil. Layer the tomatoes in a single layer and sprinkle with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Bake in a 200-degree oven for 2 ¼ hours or until tomatoes are dried out, yet still pliable. While the tomatoes are warm, loosen the slices from the pan and place them on a rack to cool. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.