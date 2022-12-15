May 5, 1927 - August 17, 2022
Golda Marie Lawlor, a resident of San Andreas for 34 years, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, at the home of her daughter Debra, of Mokelumne Hill.
Golda was born May 5, 1927, in Wayne, Mich., to Grace and Edmond Emerick. After attending a Catholic primary school in Wayne, she moved with her family to a farm in Carleton, Mich., and graduated from Carleton High School in 1945. She then moved to Detroit, where she worked for a short time, later moving to Chicago, Ill. She met her first husband, Harry Russell, there, and her eldest daughter, Linda, was born there.
About four years later, both Golda and her daughter traveled across the country, to Anchorage, Alaska. Golda met her future second husband Frank there, at Elmendorf Air Force Base. They were married in 1951, and after a brief stay in Tacoma, Wash., they moved back to Michigan, settling in Flat Rock. They were divorced in 1964.
Golda worked as a stenographer for the court system in Wayne County, Michigan from 1965 to 1988. After her retirement, she moved to San Andreas, California, in 1988. She was a member of the Mountain Ranch Garden Group, a quilting club at the Calaveras Senior Center, and the Calaveras County Historical Society. She loved making baby quilts and regular quilts for all her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Edmund, Arthur, and Francis. She is survived by three daughters, Linda Chew, Debra Lawlor (Paul Beatty), Teresa Dalla Valle (Mark); seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She also leaves behind her beloved German shepherd dog, Misty.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Calaveras County Senior Center, 956 Mountain Ranch Rd. San Andreas, CA 95249.