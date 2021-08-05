Welcome to the weekly Calaveras Enterprise email newsletter.
This one is going to be a bit different, as our editor of three years, Marc Lutz, is moving on to another adventure.
Marc taught me just about everything I know about journalism. He is the first editor I ever worked under, and his generous guidance and serene presence will be greatly missed. Over the past few weeks, he has also taught me everything I know about being an editor. And while that isn’t nearly enough time to learn the nuances of a role that requires tremendous creativity, leadership, productivity and discernment, I hope that his essence will remain with me, not unlike a Force ghost from “Star Wars,” materializing in my office when my kerning is keming.
With that, let’s jump into the news.
Fire season is upon us in full force, with multiple fires igniting locally over this past week. Noah Berner has been doing an excellent job keeping up with the ever-evolving fire coverage, so be sure to check out the Enterprise Fire Forum for the latest information.
With school coming back into session, mask-wearing on school campuses is a hot topic among parents. Opinions are split according to this week’s web poll, with 48% voting that children should be required to wear masks at school, 47.3% saying that they shouldn’t, and 4.7% were undecided.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office seized $2.9 million in marijuana during raids of illegal cultivation sites throughout the county. Noah wrote about this ramping up of enforcement as well as continuing growth of the county’s legal cannabis program.
A Mokelumne Hill man was arrested for mail theft, and an Arnold man was injured in a motorcycle crash.
Some happier news: a 17-year-old artist spent four days during her summer vacation painting a colorful mural at White Pines Park, and I got to interview country music star Justin Moore about his upcoming concert at Ironstone.
Coming up
I’ll be spotlighting the return of Fourth Wall Entertainment Troupe at the San Andreas Metropolitan with their latest production, “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”
We’ll be getting some guidance from county health officer Dr. René Ramirez about how to stay safe during the latest COVID-19 surge.
Noah will be continuing his fire coverage and providing details on the Forest Meadows Fuel Break project.
