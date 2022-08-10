Beauford Parrish. Darwin grew up as a country boy and learned how to farm raising animals and crops. Darwin Jay Parrish was born on May 22, 1961. He was the only child to Ruby Lucille (Skelly) and John. Darwin’s mother passed away when he was 13, and John never remarried.
Darwin grew up and lived in Murphys where he made lifetime friends. Darwin worked and played hard. He was a contractor, welder, roofer, mason and not a bad mechanic to boot. Darwin could fabricate and build just about anything he set his mind to and spent most of his life working as an entrepreneur.
Darwin loved nature, and every chance he could get he would take off to the mountains on his horse and in later years his off-road vehicles. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed taking his pontoon boat out with friends at Melones Lake. Darwin was a free spirit who loved adventure and became a real sea captain boating the Virgin Islands and Hawaii. Darwin was living most everybody’s dream. His gift was making life better for those around him. He was always there to lend a tool or helping hand.
Darwin was never married but was blessed with his only child, Johnathan (Trevor) Parrish. Trevor was very much loved by Darwin and John, but unfortunately passed away. With the recent losses of Trevor and his dog Aspen, Darwin could not survive the heart attack. Darwin will live on in the hearts and thoughts of all his friends.