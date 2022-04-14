The Calaveras County Sheriff’s office released a statement on April 13 following a “pre-season cooperators fire meeting” held at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Center. The meeting, organized by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), was “well attended by a multitude of local, state, and federal agencies that fires would impact,” according to the release. Topics covered included mutual aid, resource availability, evacuation, repopulation procedures, and aircraft availability.
The sheriff advised, “The cooperators’ group would like to remind everyone to maintain a defensible space around their homes and prepare an evacuation checklist.”
Preparation for fire season is especially important this year, due to low winter precipitation levels and a fairly dry spring so far. According to government drought data, this year (January to March) so far is the driest year to date over the past 128 years, with 16.24 inches less rain than normal. Experts are already warning of a fire season just as dangerous as last year, which brought us the devastating Caldor and Washington fires in neighboring counties and the massive Beckwourth Complex, Dixie and Tamarack fires, among others.
For resources and information regarding fire hazard mitigation and emergency preparedness, visit the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services website at https://oes.calaverasgov.us and the Cal Fire website at www.fire.ca.gov.