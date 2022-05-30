Editor
In District 3 we have the opportunity to vote for vision.
Last night Martin Huberty gave our community the gift of an excellent presentation by Jessica Hitchcock on the state of housing in our district and county. It was rich with data and comparisons with similar and neighboring counties. And there was a variety of examples of ways to address our lack of affordable housing and long term rentals.
It is clear that Martin cares about this issue and is ready to lead the county in taking care of the serious issues we face. He has both deep roots in District 3 and extensive experience in the wider world and he brings all of that capacity to serve the county. He has a refreshing breadth and depth beyond what I have often witnessed in our Board of Supervisors in the 24 years I’ve lived in Murphys. His view encompasses both the whole forest and the individual trees. It is time for this county to seriously look at the big issues we face with vision, imagination, and a willingness to be bold.
It is refreshing to have someone say “Who are we? Where are we? And where do we want be?” And then to have the skills to address those big questions. Thank you, Martin, you have my vote.
Penny Sarvis
Murphys