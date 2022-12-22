December 1, 1951 - December 3, 2022
Dennis Joseph Sanfilippo passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2022, in Angels Camp, Calif.
Dennis was born on Dec. 1, 1951, to Joseph and Rachel Tena Sanfilippo, where he was raised in Sunnyvale, Calif. Dennis attended De Anza College as a business major, and after his father passing in 1979, Dennis became the successor of his father’s company, Mid State Roofing. On March 7 of 1992, Dennis won the lottery. This allowed him to capitalize on all his creativity. Dennis became a “supporter of the arts” in San Jose, Calif. He produced and sponsored concerts for the homeless, the first and second blues awards, held first at JJ’s and then the civic auditorium.
He was involved in the development of the artwork for Santana’s “Supernatural” album in 1998. Dennis then became a record label owner of Big Seven Records, working with artists such as Deacon Jones, Vince Gill, Mark Chestnut, John lee Hooker, Eddie Money, Greg Allman, Charlie Musselwhite, Lydia Pence and more. He also owned three internet radio stations, which are still being listened to: Bikers Inner Circle, Famous Hits (Bay Area), and Copperopolis Rock.
Dennis’s interest in motorcycles and music led to him to cocreate a motion picture company, Big 7 Productions, producing “Rebel on the Highway” and “Rough Boys”.
He was owner of the Damn Ranch, Big 7, Big 11 (Jenny Lind Mine), and the Palms resort in San Pedro, Belize.
Dennis’s contributions began in college. He was elected as director of Tri-I, a service club that raised money in building a school in Nicaragua through operation Hope. At the end of that 1970 year, Tri-I became Rotaract. Soon after he won the lottery, he donated to the athletic department of his high school (Fremont High).
At the Buffalo Chip at Sturges, he gave away a golden motorcycle as part of a promotional packages for his motion picture company, and for the last 22 years he donated to the NFL Caring for Kids golf tournament at the TPC Stonebrae country club in Hayward, Calif., a five-night stay at his condominium in San Pedro, Belize.
Dennis is survived by his adopted sister Dawn Tena; three sons, Dennis Sanfilippo Jr, Albert Miles and Josh Browning; “mother” Tamie (Miles) Modrel; and Susan (Browning) Gaultney; and grandchildren Aaliyah, Isaac, Levi, Dakoda, Whiley. Dennis’s big heart will truly be missed by friends and family, and all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life was held Dec. 17, 2022, at the Old Corner Saloon in Copperopolis, Calif.