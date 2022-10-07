Angels Camp City Administrator Rebecca Callen presented a proposal for a utility customer assistance program at the Oct. 4 city council meeting. The program aims to provide subsidies for low-income utility customers.
“The recommendation is to provide $20,000 per year for Water assistance and $20,000 for Sewer assistance. $20 per month for water would aid 83 customers. $25 per month for sewer would aid 66 customers,” reads the item handout.
Callen stated that this is a common practice that other counties carry out, especially when price increases happen. It would require $40,000 per fiscal year to be added to the community support budget; $16,000 would come from late fees and TOT while the remaining $24,000 would come from the city’s general fund.
It was brought up during the discussion that since many of the assistance programs during Covid have ended, low-income customers are still struggling to keep up with their bills. Council members brought up how increasing prices could negatively affect individuals on fixed incomes.
This program also aims to include renters whose utility costs are included in their rent. The council unanimously passed the resolution.
City projects
The council voted unanimously to move forward with the Main Street Historic Bike and Pedestrian Plan Raspberry/Hardscrabble Intersection project, which aims to add bulb-outs, more defined crosswalks, parking and wayfinding signs, and pedestrian signals to the Raspberry/Hardscrabble intersection.
The city is requesting $949,000 from CMAQ and $876,000 from RSTP in order to fund the project.
The Angels Creek Trail was also approved to move forward with construction in the 2024/25 fiscal year once CMAQ funding of $830,000 comes through. However, the project will be short $836,000, meaning the city will have to submit an additional request for funding during the call for projects.
The next Angels Camp City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 at 1404 Vallecito Road, Angels Camp, CA 95222, or online viewing via Google Meet.