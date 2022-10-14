The San Andreas Sanitary District (SASD) has begun construction on a long-planned collections system project that will see the replacement of existing sewer lines from Treat Avenue through Pixley Avenue. Sections of this project stretch along San Andreas Creek, which runs through Turner Park, where multiple residents have voiced concerns about raw sewage leaking into the creek water.
The collections system project aims to replace 3,791 feet of aging sewer lines from Treat Avenue through Pixley Avenue, with eight to 12-inch diameter piping to provide better flow and reduce maintenance costs for SASD customers. Twenty-one manholes will also be replaced, according to an official release from the SASD.
“The project is vital to keeping the sewer system running efficiently and will greatly reduce inflows during extreme wet weather events. That is especially important to minimize disruption to the treatment plant processes caused by high flows,” stated SASD District Manager Hugh Logan.
This project comes as residents with property along San Andreas Creek, near Treat Avenue and Turner Park, have voiced concerns over raw sewage in the creek water, mainly during the summer months.
Property owners Alana Fitzgerald and Stephen Crevelli say they have been dealing with this issue since purchasing the property in January 2021.
A statement from both Fitzgerald and Crevelli reads, “The discharge of sewage into the surrounding environment, regardless of the source, is always a matter of Public Health and Safety, which is absolutely the domain of the local governing municipality, Calaveras County. This responsibility for Public Health and Safety, specifically as it pertains to sewage, goes back to the founding of Plymouth Colony.”
The couple has been involved in a dialogue with the county regarding the issue. They say District 1 supervisor Gary Tofanelli visited their property at one point to examine the creek.
Tofanelli did not respond to requests for comment.
The Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, along with the Calaveras Environmental Health Department (EHD) and the Department of Fish and Games, conducted an investigation back in June 2021. The inspectors did not observe “any obvious signs of sewage being discharged or surfacing onto the ground.”
The investigation was then passed to SASD, who also found no evidence of sewage being discharged into the creek.
Fellow resident and neighbor William Munson has been having similar problems for the past five years. He explained that the smell of raw sewage would come from an area of the creek that is covered in thick blackberry bushes.
“I’ve always had this cesspool that won’t go away. When they [SASD] came out to do a survey for that new sewer line, they exposed it, and it was just this dark, nasty smell,” he said.
Munson explained that his dog, a Border Collie, has endured health problems from playing in the creek water due to the contamination: “He goes swimming in it, comes out, and I have to rinse him off instantly because it is like raw sewage. He's lost his hair on his back. I've done all the medication I can to keep the hair growing back and he keeps going over there.”
Munson says he complained to SASD when he first purchased the house five years ago. He claims that the SASD told him that a line had broken, which was the reason for them installing a new sewer line.
It should be noted that according to SASD’s project release, “The Project was identified in the District’s 2016 Collection System Master Plan.”
A previous owner had complained to the SASD about the same issue not long before Munson purchased his property, Munson said.
Munson added that during the winter months when water is flowing through the creek, sewage can be seen “oiling” out of the ground near the sewage monitor box.
The SASD confirmed that “[there] have been reports of sewer overflows near Treat Avenue since 2007. The District has an established process to respond to reports of sewer overflows. We have an on-call Operator available 24/7/365. When overflows are reported anywhere in our sewage collection system, the on-call Operator responds and a report is generated.”
SASD stated that after reviewing their files there have been four total overflow reports concerning Treat Avenue—-one within the past five years. They went on to explain that they are required to submit monthly reports to the California Integrated Water Quality System regarding overflows which can be accessed at https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/ciwqs/.
SASD stated that the collections system project will address these issues. “This new pipe will also safeguard against inflow/infiltration during heavy rain storms. Previously, the convergence of sewage pipes near Treat Avenue could ‘bottleneck’ at a single manhole and create potential for overflow during heavy rains. The project includes installing two new manholes along this section and realigning the pipe segment to remove the bottleneck.”
SASD said that there are no specific environmental concerns regarding the creek water that have been brought to their attention. They went on to state, “There is no evidence of leaks [during construction]. The construction crew is moving along and making good progress. Field inspectors are present daily making sure connections are being made and that there are no issues during construction or while re-connecting private laterals to the new pipe.”
The Enterprise visited Fitzgerald and Crevelli’s property twice during the summer months of 2022. The first time it was very obvious that something was wrong based on the very strong smell of raw sewage coming from the creek. The creek still contained patches of liquid underneath the thick brush while other areas such as the parts of the creek in Turner Park were dry.
During the second visit, what looked like activity from homeless people under the bridge next to Turner Park that the creek runs under was observed. Munson confirmed that there is a homeless encampment in that location.
SASD stated in its release that Monzingo Construction, the prime construction firm behind the collections project, is actively working on replacing sections of the pipeline that runs along the San Andreas Creek by November 2022 while being in compliance with the Department of Fish and Wildlife permit. The entire project has an anticipated completion in spring of 2023.