What role do we humans play in the Life system? Is it my role to feed the cows alfalfa grown on the other side of one of the world’s largest mountain ranges? Or, is it up to me to manage them so that their activities increase soil life thereby improving water retention and keeping healthier forage greener longer?
Last week’s “Notice of Intention” by PG&E on page B6 of the Enterprise caused me to ask the question above in a new way: Is it direct human responsibility to make it rain and snow? Of course, we humans, along with the rest of Life in our region, desperately need precipitation, but what is our role in rainmaking?
The notice tells us that, since 1953, PG&E has been conducting a weather program to increase precipitation in the Mokelumne and Spicer watersheds by releasing silver iodide aerosol into the atmosphere from ground-based equipment.
So what is the scientific basis of this program, how effective is it, and what are their risks?
Cloud seeding was first conducted by General Electric’s Vincent Shaefer in 1946, when he caused snowfall by dumping dry ice into a cloud over Mount Greylock in Massachusetts. From ’67 to ’72, the 54th Weather Reconnaissance Squadron worked to “make mud not war” by extending the monsoon season over the Ho Chi Minh Trail. During the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, silver iodide cloud seeding was attempted to create rain showers out of clouds before arrival at the Olympic city in order to prevent rain at the opening and closing ceremonies. The success of this attempt is a matter of some dispute.
More recently, a National Academy of Sciences study found no “statistically significant support” for the effectiveness of cloud seeding. The 2013 Wyoming Weather Modification Pilot Project found that silver iodide cloud seeding “could augment the snowpack by a maximum of 3% over the entire season.”
According to the National Fire Protection Association standard system for ID of hazardous materials, “Silver iodide can cause temporary incapacitation or possible residual injury to humans and other mammals.” The National Center for Biotechnological Information tells us that “the antibacterial activity of silver and iodide have long been known.” Also of note is that silver iodide is an oxidizer, which means that it increases the available oxygen on the surface of materials, in turn making them more flammable.
Not only PG&E but also the National Forest Service are relying on 75-year-old technology when they release silver iodide into our local watersheds in attempts to increase precipitation. Modern scientists widely agree that the vast majority of terrestrial precipitation is driven by the bio-precipitation cycle. The cycle starts with colonies of bacteria on the surface of plants that are then swept into the atmosphere by the wind. Ice crystals form around these bacteria, and then water molecules accrete onto them, making the crystals larger and heavier until they fall as rain or snow. The cycle completes itself when the precipitation reaches the leaves of plants, effectively seeding the colonies of bacteria that will be swept up again by the wind in the next storm and nucleate further precipitation.
According to microbiologist Jay Harding, “Recent discoveries show that “rain-making bacteria” are more efficient at forming precipitation nuclei than inert particles (i.e. silver iodide), due to their larger size and surface area. … Ski resorts exploit this property by using attenuated bacteria for the seeding of artificial snow.”
So looking back at PG&E’s legal notice, which attorneys tell me is “designed to reduce PG&E’s liability should damages be claimed from their ‘weather modification’ activities,” the question becomes: is releasing an inert, oxidizing, antibacterial chemical into the ecosystem having its intended consequences?
We certainly need the snow and rain to fill the soil waterbank and then run and percolate off into the streams and rivers. But what is the human role in achieving flow through electricity-generating turbines and keeping the reservoirs topped up? The work of Roger Bales et. al. at UC Merced shows us that we could increase water availability in local reservoirs by 12% through selective forest thinning. That’s a lot more available water than the 3% increased snowpack the Wyoming study tells us is the maximum we can achieve through cloud seeding with silver iodide. What are the actual consequences of cloud seeding with oxidizing antimicrobial chemicals, and what would the consequences be if we performed widespread forest thinning?
During the 69-year period that silver iodide has been consistently sprayed in the Sierra, precipitation has declined while the incidence of catastrophic fires has disastrously risen. It’s time to ask: What is the appropriate and responsible human role in rainmaking?
At the time of this writing, PG&E had not responded to oral and written requests for interview and comment.