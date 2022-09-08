Multiple fires in the surrounding areas encompassing over 10,000 acres are leading to extremely poor air quality, coupled with very high temperatures.
Calaveras County’s air quality currently falls under the unhealthy category, according to AQI data from Air Matters. AirNow suggests that “[p]eople with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and teens should avoid strenuous outdoor activities. [They should also] keep outdoor activities short, and consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.”
It is also recommended that people who do not fall under the latter category “[c]hoose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard,” and shorten the overall amount of time that is spent outdoors.
There are multiple fires in the surrounding areas that are causing poor air quality with the three biggest listed below:
Current Fire
Location
Acres Burned
Containment
Mosquito Fire
El Dorado/ Placer County
8625
0%
Rodgers Fire
Yosemite National Park/ Tuolumne County
2541
20%
Red Fire
Madera/ Mariposa County
6056
15%
“The July 2022 global surface temperature departure was the sixth highest for July in the 143-year record at 0.87°C (1.57°F) above the 20th century average of 15.8°C (60.4°F),” according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.
According to state climatologist Dr. Michael Anderson, the forecast for the rest of the summer falls under warmer than average temperatures, and it is unknown if those conditions will remain dry as the new water year begins this fall.
“The extreme heat that is now drying out the landscape is also creating a need for more precipitation to fall before runoff can begin and accelerate. The timing, pace, and scale of weather systems as the new water year begins will dictate if the drought continues or if conditions begin to abate. Expectations are for another drier than average water year ahead based on ocean conditions in place right now,” said Anderson.
Anderson also explained what record high temperatures actually mean, since there is so much data on the subject. Record temperatures can be a record temperature for that location for that day, a record temperature for that location for that month, a record temperature for that location for the period of record of observations, or a record temperature for the state for observations to date.
“The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration tracks daily maximum and minimum temperatures at many sites across the United States,” he said.
This comes at a time when PG&E as well as the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services issued warnings on power outages and conserving energy.
“The heat dome over the west has placed significant strain on our entire electrical grid. Please conserve energy between now and 8 p.m.! Turn off/unplug unneeded appliances; avoid using large appliances such as dishwashers, washers, dryers, etc. Each watt we save may prevent widespread rolling block outages,” the Office of Emergency Services stated on its Facebook page.
However, PG&E in an official statement made on Sept. 7 said that citizens should still prepare for rotating blackouts and urged everyone to conserve power through 9 p.m.
Although PG&E has yet to ask the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) to go through with any shutdowns, they have, “Given advanced notification to approximately 525,277 customers to prepare for potential rotating outages this evening in case they need to take place.”
High stress on the grid from usage is not the only thing causing potential power outages—heat stress due to high temperatures are causing them as well.
“Heat-related equipment outages can occur during periods of sustained high temperatures. Transformers, which distribute power to homes and businesses, need a period of time when they can cool down, which usually happens overnight when energy usage and temperatures drop. Heat events with sustained high overnight temperatures can put stress on transformers, causing them to fail,” according to PG&E.
However, this is more likely to happen in coastal areas that are not used to experiencing such high temperatures versus inland areas where extreme temperatures are more common.
PG&E customers can visit www.pge.com/rotatingoutages to find out if their block will be affected by the outages. If they receive printed bills via the mail, information will be included about potential future outages.
Regarding the heat, Calaveras County Health Officer Dr. Rene Ramirez has advised residents to “[s]tay indoors, drink plenty of water, and recognize signs of heat-related illness. It can keep yourself and others safe and prevent serious injuries and even death during high temperatures.”
A cooling center at 1299 Gold Hunter Road in San Andreas will remain open through Friday, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Residents are also encouraged to utilize their local libraries as cooling centers. Transportation is available through Calaveras Connect, which can be reached at (209) 754-4450. Those with pet concerns are advised to call the county animal shelter at (209) 754-6866.
