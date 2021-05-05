On May 13 at 6 p.m., eight young ladies will compete in the Miss Calaveras Scholarship Pageant at the county fairgrounds.
This year’s pageant is sponsored by Calaveras Lumber, Highland Financial, Kristines Clothing, Grocery Outlet, Sensual Tanning, Highway 4 News, Valley Springs News, Canepa’s Car Washes and Studio 4 Dance Theatre.
For more information about the pageant and the “Back in the Saddle” Homecoming event at the Fairgrounds May 13-16, visit frogtown.org.
But first, meet the Miss Calaveras 2021 contestants:
Alara Bowsher, 21
West Point
Alara, daughter of Karan and Michael Bowsher, is currently attending Paul Mitchell The School at MTI College. Alara would like to thank her sponsors Danielle’s Hair Design, Hesketh Automotive, Sam Snead Real Estate, The Cozy Cabin Cafe, Ace Hardware in West Point, James Business and Tax Service and Black Diamond Graphics.
Paytin Curran, 17
Valley Springs
Paytin is the daughter of Ashli and Spencer Curran and a junior at Calaveras High School. Paytin would like to thank her sponsors, La Contenta Golf Club, Cole Tiscornia Construction and K.W. Emerson, Inc.
Taylor Wilden, 18
Valley Springs
Taylor, daughter of Elizabeth and Don Wilden, is a senior class valedictorian at Calaveras High School. Taylor would like to thank her sponsors Renegade Winery in Mokelumne Hill, Girl Scout Troop: 0487 and Cory Fisk with The Business Hub in Valley Springs.
Cecilia Green, 17
Valley Springs
Cecilia is the daughter of Michael and Lisa Green and a senior at Calaveras High School. Cecilia would like to thank her sponsors Tami and Steve Harmon, Lauren and Ann Eiler and Tina Harker.
Annaliese Hamari, 18
Copperopolis
Annaliese, daughter of Joy and Don Hamari, is a senior attending Mountain Oaks Charter School. Annaliese would like to thank her sponsors Jerry Mills with Angels Sheet Metal, Jeff Johnson with Angel Sewer and Drain, Young’s Ace Hardware, Me Pueblo Restaurant and the Contreras family with Contreras Plumbing.
Acadia Moes, 16
Angels Camp
Acadia, daughter of Brook and Tonya Moes, is a senior at Libertas Academy. Acadia would like to thank her sponsors Don and Katherine Ozenbaugh, Kris and Sarah Jack of Computer Firemen and Brook and Tonya Moes of Moore’s Martial Arts.
Emma Darmsted, 16
Valley Springs
Emma is the daughter of Bruce and Theresa Darmsted and is a junior at Calaveras High School. Emma would like to thank her sponsors Christian and Sandra Nelson with Habit in Valley Springs, Ron and Kelly Abel with Sierra Steel, Lynn and Tom Darmsted, Frieda Cantua and Debbie Brooks with Sierra HOPE.
Sigga Sharp, 17
Mountain Ranch
Sigga, daughter of Shannon and Skip Sharp, is a junior attending Connecting Waters Charter School, dual enrolled at Modesto Junior College. Sigga would like to thank her sponsors Sharp Design Custom Woodworking, Ponte Ranch Hay, Calaveras County District Attorney Barbara Yook, Stammerjohan Chiropractic and HomeSmart PV & Associates.