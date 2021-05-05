You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot

Meet the Miss Calaveras 2021 contestants

  • Comments
  • 2 min to read

On May 13 at 6 p.m., eight young ladies will compete in the Miss Calaveras Scholarship Pageant at the county fairgrounds.

This year’s pageant is sponsored by Calaveras Lumber, Highland Financial, Kristines Clothing, Grocery Outlet, Sensual Tanning, Highway 4 News, Valley Springs News, Canepa’s Car Washes and Studio 4 Dance Theatre.

For more information about the pageant and the “Back in the Saddle” Homecoming event at the Fairgrounds May 13-16, visit frogtown.org.

But first, meet the Miss Calaveras 2021 contestants:

40 Miss Calaveras - Alara Bowsher.tif

Alara Bowsher

Alara Bowsher, 21

West Point

Alara, daughter of Karan and Michael Bowsher, is currently attending Paul Mitchell The School at MTI College. Alara would like to thank her sponsors Danielle’s Hair Design, Hesketh Automotive, Sam Snead Real Estate, The Cozy Cabin Cafe, Ace Hardware in West Point, James Business and Tax Service and Black Diamond Graphics.

40 Miss Calaveras - Paytin Curran.tif

Paytin Curran

Paytin Curran, 17

Valley Springs

Paytin is the daughter of Ashli and Spencer Curran and a junior at Calaveras High School. Paytin would like to thank her sponsors, La Contenta Golf Club, Cole Tiscornia Construction and K.W. Emerson, Inc.

40 Miss Calaveras - Taylor Wilden.tif

Taylor Wilden

Taylor Wilden, 18

Valley Springs

Taylor, daughter of Elizabeth and Don Wilden, is a senior class valedictorian at Calaveras High School. Taylor would like to thank her sponsors Renegade Winery in Mokelumne Hill, Girl Scout Troop: 0487 and Cory Fisk with The Business Hub in Valley Springs.

40 Miss Calaveras - Cecilia Green.tif

Cecilia Green

Cecilia Green, 17

Valley Springs

Cecilia is the daughter of Michael and Lisa Green and a senior at Calaveras High School. Cecilia would like to thank her sponsors Tami and Steve Harmon, Lauren and Ann Eiler and Tina Harker.

40 Miss Calaveras - Annaliese Hamari.tif

Annaliese Hamari

Annaliese Hamari, 18

Copperopolis

Annaliese, daughter of Joy and Don Hamari, is a senior attending Mountain Oaks Charter School. Annaliese would like to thank her sponsors Jerry Mills with Angels Sheet Metal, Jeff Johnson with Angel Sewer and Drain, Young’s Ace Hardware, Me Pueblo Restaurant and the Contreras family with Contreras Plumbing.

40 Miss Calaveras - Acadia Moes.tif

Acadia Moes

Acadia Moes, 16

Angels Camp

Acadia, daughter of Brook and Tonya Moes, is a senior at Libertas Academy. Acadia would like to thank her sponsors Don and Katherine Ozenbaugh, Kris and Sarah Jack of Computer Firemen and Brook and Tonya Moes of Moore’s Martial Arts.

40 Miss Calaveras - Emma Darmsted.tif

Emma Darmsted

Emma Darmsted, 16

Valley Springs

Emma is the daughter of Bruce and Theresa Darmsted and is a junior at Calaveras High School. Emma would like to thank her sponsors Christian and Sandra Nelson with Habit in Valley Springs, Ron and Kelly Abel with Sierra Steel, Lynn and Tom Darmsted, Frieda Cantua and Debbie Brooks with Sierra HOPE.

40 Miss Calaveras - Sigga Sharp.tif

Sigga Sharp

Sigga Sharp, 17

Mountain Ranch

Sigga, daughter of Shannon and Skip Sharp, is a junior attending Connecting Waters Charter School, dual enrolled at Modesto Junior College. Sigga would like to thank her sponsors Sharp Design Custom Woodworking, Ponte Ranch Hay, Calaveras County District Attorney Barbara Yook, Stammerjohan Chiropractic and HomeSmart PV & Associates.

5
1
0
0
2

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.