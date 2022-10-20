Good morning, Calaveras Enterprise readers. Today is October 21, 2022.
Finally! Some fall weather headed our way this weekend, with temps in the mid-60s.
News Stories This Week
- Residents are hoping new sewer lines will address an unsavory smell in San Andreas Creek
- The deceased suspect in the Jenny Lind shootout with deputies has been identified
- The Calaveras Chamber of Commerce hosted its first-ever Rural Chambers Summit
Sierra Lodestar
- Witches and scarecrows and wine, oh my!
- Late October has plenty of fun events to celebrate the fall season
