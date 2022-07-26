Donna Nunes has spent over 60 years wandering the hillside of her “peace of land” in Mokelumne Hill, searching for relics and treasures from the past.
Some of those she brought with her to the Mokelumne Hill Library on July 23, where she sang songs, recited poetry, and told stories to accompany her book, “Rhymes of the Rugged Road.” The book, published in 2015—the same year the Nunes property was destroyed by the Butte Fire—is a sort of love letter to Calaveras and the memories that Nunes created here, filled with the author’s poems, songs, and hand-painted illustrations.
Rather than reading from her book, Nunes performed a show-and-tell of sorts, holding up a red vase filled with fake flowers while singing a song about a bouquet of wildflowers Nunes picked for her “50th spring.” She held up a wooden box, painted inside with her wildflower bouquet, a reminder not to “let another spring slip by.”
Story led to song, which Nunes sang in a folksy ballad style as she selected pages from the book to recite, often adding in details in a conversational tone. Nunes brought the dozen or so attendees on a journey with her as she laid out the timeline of her memories.
“God seemed near, and life was clear, that somehow, this was all planned. As together we’d strode on this rugged old road, that leads to our peace of land,” she recited.
Nunes and her husband, Bill, built their cabin on a property near Rich Gulch and the North Fork of the Calaveras River, on what was known to locals as the ”the blackberry patch.”
First, an outhouse went up. Then her husband “began his one-man bramble attack” on the wild blackberries growing there. Next, a cabin was built, beneath a “twisted old oak tree.”
“There were creeks to stomp, and trails to hike, ball games, Tonka trucks, and a beat-up bike,” rhymed Nunes, and she showed a photo of her six sons with the oak tree.
Eventually, there would be a “peaceful pathway” labyrinth lined with rocks and a shed filled with objects found and collected from Nunes’ long walks on the property, which she called “The Rust In Peace Museum.” The mysterious cave, where a date—1857—and a name were found carved into stone. There was a black lab named Dutch, or Duchess, who accompanied Nunes on the trails. A path to the “peaceful pool” where the boys would play and swim. One time Nunes and a friend went out for a walk and didn’t come home for seven hours, backpacks “heavy with rusty relics and keeper stones.” A 60th wedding anniversary celebration came and went, the boys grew up, and grandchildren were born. Nunes continued to walk, to paint, and to collect things from the land. All of it became a poem or a song, and eventually found its way into Nunes’ book.
Nunes recalled the times of great joy, and then great loss. Months after the family’s property was destroyed by fire, her husband died.
Eventually, Nunes rebuilt with the help of her sons. She was able to recover some more relics of history from the property—this time, her own family’s, as she searched what remained amongst the ashes.
One of these relics, a stone carving of St. Francis, was placed along the ”peaceful path” as a reminder of “our connection to nature, and our love of the animals who depend on us and how important it was in our own wellbeing.” Nunes presented the once-burned statue, calling it “a small reminder to keep hope alive.”
Another item recovered after the fire was a metal sign carved with the Hebrew word “shalom,” meaning peace, that Nunes had bought on a trip to Israel and placed in the “Rust In Peace Museum.”
Nunes, who now lives full-time in Vallejo, returns to the property whenever she can. She isn’t done making memories in Calaveras County, though all of her children are grown men, some with families of their own.
“God has been good, he has blessed me, and we will continue to make the most of what we can as long as we can,” said Nunes.