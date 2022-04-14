Calaveras Arts Council recently awarded young artists from Bret Harte Union High School (BHUHS), Calaveras High School (CHS), and Calaveras Unified Alternative-Sierra Hills Education Center (SHEC) at the closing reception for the annual student art show, Art Spirit.
From ceramic “monsters” with odd figures and extended eyeballs to scenes of pick-up trucks against sun-set skies and dirt roads, the variety of artistic styles and mediums displayed showcases the breadth of creative talent in Calaveras’ youth. Several themes emerged from the students’ work, from silly to the serious, with some addressing issues like mental health while others displayed whimsy and youthfulness. Some of the students’ artworks were sold at the show, with prices set by the artists ranging from $5 to $80. Others were “not for sale,” perhaps because the young artists who created them felt too fond of their work to let go, or maybe just couldn’t decide on a price.
The annual exhibition gives local teens and pre-teens the opportunity to not only have their art displayed in a gallery but also be recognized and awarded for their work.
Decisions like choosing art to be displayed, choosing a title, and pricing art, are made by artists in the “real world” every day, making participation in the ArtSpirit show an invaluable experience for those who might wish to continue in the arts after high school or college.
Kathy Mazzaferro, Director of the arts council, thanked art teachers Mark Waelty (BHUHS,) Devon York (CHS,) and Lynn Lynn (SHEC) “for their encouragement and support,” as the teachers assisted students with their entries.
Categories included functional sculpture, sculpture, painting with acrylics or oil, watercolor painting, drawing, mixed media, and photography, with first, second, and third places for each. There were also awards given for Best in Show-2D Art, Best In Show-3D Sculpture, and Honorable Mentions.
Award Recipients are listed below.
2D Art - Best in Show - Bennett Livanos, Bret Harte "Below"
3D Sculpture - Best in Show - Alex Avila, Bret Harte " Bi-Polar"
Functional Sculpture
1st Place - Antonette Trester - "Hand Holder' - Bret Harte
2nd Place - Madi Westerman - "Frog Box - Calaveras
3rd Place - Aiden Rivera - "Mushroom Stuff - Calaveras
Sculpture
2nd Place - Carolynn Moore - "Ogre III" - Calaveras
3rd Place - Ashley Rieger - "The Deep Dark" - Calaveras
Painting - Acrylics/Oil
1st Place - Winnie Tieu - "Drifting" - Bret Harte
2nd Place - Sofia Ruff - "Old Smokey" - Bret Harte
3rd Place - Kyle Whitsitt - 'Ancient of Days" - Bret Harte
Painting - Watercolor
1st Place - Hailey Pederson - "Fruit Still Life" - Calaveras
2nd Place - Hailey Butler - Garden #1" - Calaveras
3rd Place - Jackson Rice - "Untitled" (Fish & Flower) - Calaveras
Drawing
1st place - Rebecca Hungerford - "Aftermath" - Bret Harte
2nd place - Kaydie Bianucci - "Shattered" - Calaveras
3rd place - Maddi Tonetti - "A Trip" - Bret Harte
Mixed Media/Other
1st place - Trinity Joy Kekai - "Consume or Consumer" - Bret Harte
2nd Place - Kaydie Bianucci - "Blooming" - Calaveras
3rd Place - Elias Harrison - "Weight of the World" - Bret Harte
Photography
1st Place - Isabella Huntzweiler - "Onion" - Bret Harte
2nd Place - Ash Verbeck - "Frame" - Bret Harte
3rd Place - Amy Self - "Flowers on Bench" - Bret Harte
Honorable Mention
Sunny Temple "Sorry Susuke" - Bret Harte
Isabella Kuntzweiler "Beauty in the Eye of the Beholder" - Bret Harte
MJ McBride - "Hanshuki" - Bret Harte
Mary Weiss - "Unwashed" - Bret Harte
"Colorful Circles" - Sierra Hills High School
Selected artworks from the exhibition are available for viewing online at https://www.calaverasarts.org/artspirit.html
Calaveras County Arts Council programs are funded in part by the California Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
Calaveras County Arts Council is located at 22 N. Main St in San Andreas, CA. For more information, visit online at www.calaverasarts.org or call (209) 754-1774.