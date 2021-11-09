On the first Friday of each month, families and community members go shopping in Mokelumne Hill, taking home clothing, housewares like small electronics, toys, blankets, and even food—without ever spending a dime.
Started by Mokelumne Hill resident Shelley Breidenstein, the First Friday Free Exchange is just what it sounds like. Tables are put out at the park Friday morning, and Breidenstein and other volunteers from the area sort and put out donated clothing, household items, canned or dry food, and toys that anyone can take home, completely free of charge.
Breidenstein collects donations on a continuous basis, which she brings with her to Sacramento area non-profits and homeless outreach groups every week, and also to the park in Mokelumne Hill once a month. In addition, Breidenstein and her cohorts deliver donations to as many as two dozen families in Calaveras and Amador Counties.
It’s Breidenstein’s personal mission to help those in need by providing necessary items like clothing, household essentials, and food “to the people who are forgotten, ignored, or cut off from getting help.” That includes the homeless, those in transitional housing, families with children, and anyone in the community with a need.
Breidenstein began doing homeless outreach when she was living in Sacramento roughly five years ago. She worked on the Right to Rest campaign, which focused on ending discriminatory laws that criminalize resting, sleeping, and even eating in public spaces.
She also worked with the Community Dinner Project, which serves healthy, organic meals to the homeless at Sacramento’s City Hall. Her connection to these groups and others allows her to continue to serve by bringing weekly donations to Sacramento, and creating “a little clothing pipeline” that shuffles donations to different communities in need, starting with Mokelumne Hill.
The exchange began as a result of helping a friend thrift shop to replace what she lost in the Butte Fire. The two friends began storing things in a shipping container, and eventually, Breidenstein started bringing extra items to the organizations she had connections to in Sacramento.
She began the First Friday Free Exchange at the Shutter Tree Park in Mokelumne Hill in April of this year. Breidenstein begins to set up around 8 a.m. and is there all day, until 6 p.m.
It takes a lot of work to set up all the tables and tents, plus all the sorting, transporting, and storage of the donation items. Breidenstein says she has a “nice core group” of helpers, such as Breidenstein’s sister Kelly Camp who lives in Pioneer, her husband Bill, friend Serene Sullivan, and others—but is always open to more help setting up and taking down the items at the park.
One “shopper” turned helper at the Free Exchange is Mokelumne Hill resident Carole Walters. Walters got involved after seeing a flier at the Moke Hill Market. She had recently moved to town from Connecticut and “didn’t know a single soul.” Walters says she “was desperate to meet people,” so she went to the event at the park and, pretty soon, was helping out herself.
“This is the nicest thing I’ve ever seen anybody do. It’s so beautiful,” said Walters, while stifling tears. Walters praised Breidenstein for all of her work helping people in the community, saying she calls her “Saint Shelley.”
Saint or not, there’s no denying that Breidenstein is passionate about what she does. She calls it “such a blessing” to be able to help people. She especially enjoys seeing families with young children returning month after month and helping them find new things for their fast-growing kids.
Breidenstein tries to make it a comfortable, family environment by providing pop-up shelters for shade, and snacks for families with kids. She was there with her own children on Friday, taking a break from sorting and organizing to give them a snack and sit in the grass.
One local family was sprawled out in the park, with a group of kids playing with the toys laid out on a tarp over the grass. Even though their mom—who was standing nearby, watching them play—said they couldn’t bring home any toys this time, they were having fun playing with friends.
Others browsed the tables, hanging clothing, and shoes and purses lined up on the stone wall surrounding the park.
Breidenstein said the selection was especially good this month, having received “a huge donation of purses” that all came from one woman’s closet. In addition to purses were shoes of various sizes and styles for both children and adults, men’s shirts and denim, children's clothing including a handful of pretty dresses, women’s dresses, tops, bottoms, and jackets in various sizes. The selection varies month to month, based on the donations that are received.
The Free Exchange always welcomes new donations, especially clothing for women, men, and children of all sizes and age groups, small household items, nonperishable food, toys, and baby items. “Whatever people are trying to get rid of that normally they would give to a thrift store to be resold. We want to give that to people.”
Donations can be brought to the park on the first Friday of the month, dropped at Breidenstein’s house, or she’ll even come to pick them up from your porch. One local showed up with bags of clothing Friday, including a wedding dress to donate.
The exchange will likely be moved to a more sheltered environment for the winter months, though the hours will probably be similar, starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Those interested can contact Breidenstein at 209-304-4256 for more information, or look for the fliers she puts out around the area and on Facebook.