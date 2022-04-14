Jess and Mary Krick moved to Mokelumne Hill in 2017, chasing dreams of starting an organic farm and cattle ranch, enjoying a slower-paced life than the one they had led back in San Francisco.
Jess Krick is a retired construction worker who owned his own company and now raises cattle on the couple’s 31-acre off-grid ranch. When Krick decided to make Calaveras County his permanent home, he never quit working. Instead, he began to focus on another interest—roasting coffee beans.
Krick had learned about the art of coffee roasting decades before, when he lived on the (very) small island of Vashon, Wash., in Puget Sound. According to Krick, it was there that he befriended the former head roaster of what is today known as Seattle’s Best Coffee, now a subsidiary of Starbucks Coffee. The nationally recognized coffee brand was then operating a small ice cream shop called The Wet Whisker, run by brothers Jim and Dave Stewart. Jim Stewart is credited with pioneering the practice of buying coffee beans directly from growers and roasting them in-house. Peter Larsen, a German man whom Krick met playing bluegrass music, worked for the brothers as their head roaster in SBC’s early years.
Krick began hanging out with Larsen in the basement of The Wet Whisker while Larsen roasted coffee beans, “watching and asking a lot of questions,” Krick recalled. That's where he first began to notice the complexity of flavors in coffee, and where he says he “learned to drink coffee black.”
Krick is now head roaster of his own coffee company, co-owned by his wife, Mary, who he says is the “businesswoman” and the one who “put the whole business plan together” while Krick was busy watching, smelling, and listening to roasting coffee beans.
Yes, listening. Krick describes how a good roaster pays attention not only with their eyes and nose, but ears, too.
“Each bean has a different characteristic. So you can tell from the minute they enter the hopper into the roaster…some are more vibrant than others. And those are usually the dense, harder beans which (are) going to take longer to roast,” explained Krick. Krick describes a crack that can be heard when “the chaff explodes off the outer side of the bean” and a second crack that lets the roaster know the chaff has completely opened.
“Some coffees, you'll want to pull them right at that second crack. Others you may want to take a little bit past, like if you're trying to develop an Italian or French roast, we let them stay in there a little bit longer,” said Krick.
Krick spends a lot of time researching, sampling new beans, and remembering the advice of his mentor and friend, Larsen. Krick says one thing “that really stuck in my mind that he said was—number one—you have to buy the best beans.” That’s why Krick sources his beans from family-owned farms in Nicaragua, Brazil, Papua New Guinea, and Mexico.
“That's truly what we try to do…to buy the best beans we can. We buy totally organic, fairtrade…a lot of it is Rainforest Alliance coffees,” said Krick. He says the farms they buy from are not only “being paid fairly, but their workers are being paid fairly.”
While the art of roasting coffee beans is taking up much of the retired construction worker’s time, he still spends plenty of hours working the land on his cattle ranch. He says he probably spends “a good 70% of my time with the ranch, and the other 30% is in coffee roasting,” but he is hoping to change that around.
Krick Coffee officially launched in February of 2020. In addition to rancher duties and building a new roasting facility on their property, Krick has been working on restoring a vintage Diedrich coffee roaster, which he calls “bulletproof” and says is “noted to create a quality roast, every batch.” With the larger, reliable Diedrich in play, Krick will be able to ramp up production and expand to new varieties of coffee, including seasonal blends and maybe even introduce a special bean from Yemen, which he says is the oldest cultivated coffee bean in the world.
The Kricks hired Joe Carpenter to be Sales Operations Director in January of this year. Carpenter relocated to Mokelumne Hill from Seattle for the job.
Carpenter says his “background is working with startups,” though this is his first “go-round with coffee.”
Carpenter’s focus right now for the business is brand awareness, marketing, and “getting the name out there.” So far, word of mouth is working, as the team has “already started to increase sales online,” despite not yet going full-steam. While the business is still fairly new, the Kricks are already talking to local grocery chains about carrying their coffee, though they can’t say which stores yet.
Krick Coffee is currently available through Calaveras Grown Certified Farmers Market, at Moke-A-Java in Mokelumne Hill, and can be ordered online at krickcoffee.com. For more information or to become a seller of Krick Coffee, email info@krickcoffee.com.