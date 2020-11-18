Welcome to the Calaveras Enterprise weekly email newsletter.
The past week has seen some winter-like weather, and people are undoubtedly getting ready for the long Thanksgiving weekend coming next week.
In this week’s newsletter we’re covering the current state of COVID-19 in Calaveras County, with a look at the number of new cases and how a return to restrictions are impacting the region. Experts weigh in on how to stay safe, even with the coming holidays when family and friends traditionally gather in large groups.
Reporter Dakota Morlan was at the groundbreaking for a new clinic in Copperopolis being built by Dignity Health. The project will be completed by spring of 2021 in the town square.
With Thanksgiving Day coming Nov. 26, make sure to check out Holly Moser’s account of being a vegetarian surrounded by carnivorous relatives during the holidays. She shows how easy alternatives can be a tasty plant-based addition to any meal.
In sports, Guy Dossi tackles all that’s going on in professional and local high school athletics, which is quite a bit given the postponement of several sports.
The wet, gray skies are past for now with a chilly, yet clear week ahead. Keep in mind that the printed version of the Calaveras Enterprise will come out Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving. Our offices will be closed Nov. 26 and 27 for the holiday.
Here’s a look at what’s being covered in next week’s edition:
The Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Director Kathy Gallino reached out to area businesses to assess their needs during the pandemic.
A “robo-doc” program is being introduced as a faster, safter alternative to area schools.
It will be sometime before COVID-19 is a bad memory. We look at the latest numbers and how the virus could be impacting retail operations on that most popular of shopping holidays Black Friday.
The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors eyes a ban on industrial hemp growing.
Difficulties in receiving packages have been reported at the Arnold post office, and reporter Noah Berner is looking into it.
In sports local grapplers sign to wrestle at Oregon State; a thoughtful gesture pays bills for softball field; Guy Dossi finds ways to stay grateful during a difficult year; and did the Raiders beat Kansas City for the second time this season?
Share and subscribe today!
Are you enjoying the weekly newsletter? Encourage friends, family and colleagues to sign up for this free weekly service today! Or click here to subscribe for the print edition or here to subscribe online or for the e-edition today.