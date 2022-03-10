The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors brought back the ordinance to temporarily reduce taxes on cannabis cultivation in the county, which once again led to public debate at Mar. 8 meeting.
The item was originally brought up at the Feb. 15 meeting which, led to hours of extensive debate among public commenters and the board itself.
There were many negative public comments, with one commenter insinuating that District 4 Supervisor Amanda Folendorf was biased in her decision to support the item due to her father allegedly leasing land to growers. The same person also made a similar accusation towards District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway, claiming that she may also be biased, claiming she received campaign donations from a dispensary in her district.
The commenters in favor of the ordinance pointed out that Calaveras County has very high fees compared to other counties for growers. It was brought up that Humboldt County charges $.15 per square foot, while Calaveras County charges $.80 per square foot.
Despite District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli being the first to voice his opposition for adopting the item, Supervisor Callaway doubled down on her support. The item was ultimately adopted 4-1.
Viking Construction awarded bid for the Schaad Road over Forest Creek Bridge Project
The Board of Supervisors have approved Viking Construction Company Inc. to take on the Schaad Road over Forest Creek Bridge Project. The plan for the project is to replace the Forest Creek Bridge six miles east of West Point.
According to the agreement printout, the original bid was released in December of 2020. However, all bids were rejected by the board due to the costs exceeding the budget.
After making adjustments to the project in order to lower some of the costs, the bid was again released in December of 2021. Viking Construction Company Inc. won the bid despite not having the lowest cost.
“The low bid by Sierra Mountain Construction, Inc. (SMCI) [The lowest bidding company] was deemed to be non-responsive due to SMCI not demonstrating good faith efforts to meet the DBE contract participation goal. Staff recommends awarding the Agreement to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder, Viking Construction Company, Inc. in the amount of $2,489,867.” according to the agreement documents.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Mar. 15 at 8 a.m., with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.